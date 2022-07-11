Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - July 11, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

It's time to crack some cryptic puzzles or at the very least watch someone else work them out.

The origin of Community

How good was Community? I don't think I ever properly finished the series. I think I stopped watching around the time Jeff became a teacher.

Pretending to be a billionaire to look at outrageous NYC penthouses

It's preposterous that this level of affluence exists. The buildings are absolutely amazing, but why are they so expensive?

Day Shift trailer

This movie looks like a blast. Sign me up for some sweet Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg vampire action!

Tricking kids is a great pastime

This poor kid absolutely does not want to fight.

The optical illusion gallery

These are some classic optical illusions.

King of the Hill screens

Great episode. I'm pretty certain this is the one where Bobby helps Bill make ribs.

Playing with a kitten

You must always pretend to be surprised!

Let's close out our night with one of the greatest images ever released

The James Webb Space Telescope has released its first image and it is breathtaking. This is but a tiny square in our sky. It's truly unbelievable how huge space is.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Check out this photo of my boy, Rad! Make sure you download Shackpets and upload your own pet pictures! Challenge other pets for a battle for cuteness! You can even vote on other pet pictures; help decice which one is cuter!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

