Evening Reading - July 11, 2022

Your daily dose of sudoku

It's time to crack some cryptic puzzles or at the very least watch someone else work them out.

The origin of Community

How good was Community? I don't think I ever properly finished the series. I think I stopped watching around the time Jeff became a teacher.

Pretending to be a billionaire to look at outrageous NYC penthouses

It's preposterous that this level of affluence exists. The buildings are absolutely amazing, but why are they so expensive?

Day Shift trailer

This movie looks like a blast. Sign me up for some sweet Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg vampire action!

Tricking kids is a great pastime

This one is so funny to me I cannot stop watching https://t.co/a9MaSoWmte pic.twitter.com/XMzZLZrFpv — Star✨ | Sabrenaexperience(IG) (@_Starsabreep) July 10, 2022

This poor kid absolutely does not want to fight.

The optical illusion gallery

An art gallery that will drive you crazy 🤔



pic.twitter.com/QTNfdkGWQr — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) July 9, 2022

These are some classic optical illusions.

King of the Hill screens

pic.twitter.com/yYYXVf1Pbj — King of the Hill Screens (@kothscreens) July 10, 2022

Great episode. I'm pretty certain this is the one where Bobby helps Bill make ribs.

Playing with a kitten

🥺🤏 pic.twitter.com/bk7E8PxO1I — Bichinhos fofinhos pra quem ta cansado de política (@BichinhosFB) July 3, 2022

You must always pretend to be surprised!

Let's close out our night with one of the greatest images ever released

It's here–the deepest, sharpest infrared view of the universe to date: Webb's First Deep Field.



Previewed by @POTUS on July 11, it shows galaxies once invisible to us. The full set of @NASAWebb's first full-color images & data will be revealed July 12: https://t.co/63zxpNDi4I pic.twitter.com/zAr7YoFZ8C — NASA (@NASA) July 11, 2022

The James Webb Space Telescope has released its first image and it is breathtaking. This is but a tiny square in our sky. It's truly unbelievable how huge space is.

