Wide World of Electronic Sports: Episode 140 It's time for more exciting esports discussions with WWES.

Hey there Shackers! It's Monday night, so it's time for more exciting esports discussions. The Wide World of Electronic Sports is breaking down the biggest esports stories of the week, and you won't want to miss it. Hosts Rod and Bryan are getting ready to start, so get in here!

WWES will be happening today at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. That’s where you’ll get to listen to/watch Rodney and Bryan discuss the biggest esports stories of the past week. It's hard to argue that Shroud coming out of retirement to join the Sentinels pro Valorant team ahead of LCQs is the biggest esports news of the week, so you can bet we'll be diving deep into that. Of course, there are a range of other topics to discuss as well.

A staple of our show is Sauce Talk, where we bite into some food-related news. This week, we're talking about the new collaboration between Nintendo and Cold Stone, which sees a few of The Big N's gaming franchises getting their own signature flavors at the ice cream chain.

That’s what you can expect from this week’s Wide World of Electronic Sports. The action is going down soon, and you won’t want to miss it. Of course, Amazon Prime members can subscribe to our channel once per month at no additional cost with Prime Gaming. Be sure to stick around for all of the other exciting streams coming to our Twitch channel this week!