Respawn job listings tease a single-player game in the Apex Legends universe

If the job posting on Respawn Entertainment's website are to be believed, the developer may be prepping a single-player game set in the Apex Legends universe.
TJ Denzer
Image via Electronic Arts
Respawn has a lot of irons in the fire. Between acting as developers and custodians on Apex Legends, the team is also working on the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and a mysterious single-player project. That said, we may have just learned a little more about either an existing or new Respawn Entertainment project. The company has posted job listings that imply it’s working on a single-player experience which will be set in the Apex Legends universe.

The job listing in question on Respawn Entertainment’s career pages calls for a “Hard Surface Artist” on an “Apex Universe FPS Incubation” project, as spotted recently by Dexerto. Accrding to the job description, Respawn is “looking for a talented and experienced Mid-Level 3D Hardsurface Artist to help build a brand new Respawn single-player adventure.”

“This new single-player title is a developer’s dream playground with the freedom to innovate made possible by the unique universe it inhabits,” the description continues.

The moniker of “incubation” suggests that this is a project still very early in development, possibly still in a concepts phase.

Titanfall is quite good, but Respawn has established a strong cast of characters and relationships in Apex Legends as well that would work for a good single-player story. [Image via Electronic Arts]

Either way, it looks like Respawn Entertainment is sort of moving along in a way that should excite Titanfall fans. After all, Apex Legends is set in the Titanfall universe and while that particular franchise is on hold for the foreseeable future, the suggestion of an Apex Legends single-player title might be about as close as we get to having a campaign set in that narrative space again.

It's also worth noting that this isn’t the first time we’ve heard word of Respawn Entertainment working on a single-player first-person shooter that wasn’t Apex Legends. It’s unknown whether this is the same project or something entirely different. Either way, something in the vein of single-player FPS is looking ever more likely at Respawn. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story for new updates.

