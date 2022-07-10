Weekend Discussion - July 10, 2022

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Sudoku experts play The Looker

Something a little bit different than sudoku today. Simon and Mark take on The Looker, a parody of The Witness which you might recall me writing about a couple of weeks ago. The Looker is currently free on Steam, so it's definitely worth trying out for a bit of a giggle. The game is presented in much the same way as The Witness, albeit with more humor and silly puzzles. It's interesting watching these two clever chaps tackle a joke puzzle game.

Jimmy Carr reflects on Sean Lock

Sean Lock was such a phenomenally funny comedian, and in some regards, he still is. There is hundreds of hours' worth of his content out there to watch, so his memory will continue to live on. In this video, Jimmy takes a moment to talk about Sean's effect on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown. He also makes some crude jokes about Rachel and Suzie.

Cities: Skylines, an ambiguousamphibian story

I get a real kick out of ambiguousamphibian's videos. He plays games I don't typically play in such a way that I find deeply appealing. It's got me wanting to explore more of these micromanagement titles. In this video, he attempts to bend and break the intensely popular Cities: Skylines.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

The Chats present: I've Been Drunk in Every Pub in Brisbane

These blokes are from my hometown in Australia. I love that I know all of these pubs too.

