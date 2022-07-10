Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend Discussion - July 10, 2022

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Sudoku experts play The Looker

Something a little bit different than sudoku today. Simon and Mark take on The Looker, a parody of The Witness which you might recall me writing about a couple of weeks ago. The Looker is currently free on Steam, so it's definitely worth trying out for a bit of a giggle. The game is presented in much the same way as The Witness, albeit with more humor and silly puzzles. It's interesting watching these two clever chaps tackle a joke puzzle game.

Jimmy Carr reflects on Sean Lock

Sean Lock was such a phenomenally funny comedian, and in some regards, he still is. There is hundreds of hours' worth of his content out there to watch, so his memory will continue to live on. In this video, Jimmy takes a moment to talk about Sean's effect on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown. He also makes some crude jokes about Rachel and Suzie.

Cities: Skylines, an ambiguousamphibian story

I get a real kick out of ambiguousamphibian's videos. He plays games I don't typically play in such a way that I find deeply appealing. It's got me wanting to explore more of these micromanagement titles. In this video, he attempts to bend and break the intensely popular Cities: Skylines.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Still processing

Please speak softly, or better yet, not at all.

Fast food fight

Lick + Backhand = K.O.!

Chrissy, wake up!

How good was Stranger Things S04?

Why is my phone constantly so full?

I see nothing wrong with this picture.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

The Chats present: I've Been Drunk in Every Pub in Brisbane

These blokes are from my hometown in Australia. I love that I know all of these pubs too.

Here’s some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. 

Check out this photo of my snuggly boy. It's super cold here in Australia and Rad is loving the cuddles.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

