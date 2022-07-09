Weekend Discussion - July 9, 2022

It's good to be back this week and I hope that you all had an excellent holiday. There's plenty of entertaining moments from this week so let's get into a brand new Weekend Discussion!

Elon Musk has dropped out of the deal to buy Twitter. I guess I should pretend to be surprised but when has he followed through on anything? I feel bad for employees who lost their jobs thanks to his mettling. Asif had some words to say about the news during yesterday's episode of The Dump.

You can read more about the Twitter deal collapse here.

SGDQ wrapped up and raised over 3 million dollars for Doctors without Borders which is incredible. The Shack Staff chose their favorite runs from the jam-packed week which you can take a look at here. The Mario runs particularly brought forth som eof the best speedrunners in the world and some unique Mario Maker levels and races made the experience pretty amazing to watch.

If you want more speedrunning action to look forward to, Games Done Quick has also released Flame Fatales 2022 schedule which is returning this August.

This week was also the 7th year anniversary for Rocket League so the Shack crew had some fun playing the game for this week's edition of Big Team Building.

Street Fighter 6 is easily one of my most anticipated games of 2023. We got a very interesting interview at Summer Games Fest that is worth a watch if you are curious about how they are approaching some of the quality of life and netcode plans for the new game.

In Case You Missed It...

And Now...The Internet

I love some good nerdy furniture. What do you think of this Kirby work?

everyone please say hello to the mouthful mode kirby shelf me and my grandpa (mostly my grandpa) made!! pic.twitter.com/PQUXdG62EB — lesbian trunks @ please rt boopy (@pinkharness) July 7, 2022

Gotta show the Chicago squad some love. Happy anniversary to Rocket League!

This was pretty tragic. But I've been a victim of the Sonic struggle too before

This cosplay looks amazing. Destiny 2 fans show them some love!

Savathûn cosplay reveal for Destiny 2 Bungie Day! Thanks to the millions of fans following this project everywhere🥰 #cosplay #ad #destiny2 #thewitchqueen pic.twitter.com/NaUUxL15NP — Willow (@WillowCreativ) July 7, 2022

Weekend Vibes

Usher blessed us with a Tiny Desk performance this week and he did not disappoint. If you need those good vibes while you get ready for a night out or brunch tommorow, just toss this on for some supreme vocals from one of the GOATs.

Also Brent Faiyaz finally dropped his anticipated album "Wasteland" this weekend. There's some bangers on this one and a collab with Drake & The Neptunes! Enjoy.

Alright folks, thanks for joining me for this week's edition of Weekend Discussion. Enjoy those BBQ's and I'll see you again next week! Take a few backyard photos with your pets to toss on our free app Shackpets! Cheers.