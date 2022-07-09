Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend Discussion - July 9, 2022

Summer Saturdays are great and so is a hot and ready edition of Weekend Discussion!
Dennis White
1

It's good to be back this week and I hope that you all had an excellent holiday. There's plenty of entertaining moments from this week so let's get into a brand new Weekend Discussion!

Elon Musk has dropped out of the deal to buy Twitter. I guess I should pretend to be surprised but when has he followed through on anything? I feel bad for employees who lost their jobs thanks to his mettling. Asif had some words to say about the news during yesterday's episode of The Dump.

You can read more about the Twitter deal collapse here.

SGDQ wrapped up and raised over 3 million dollars for Doctors without Borders which is incredible. The Shack Staff chose their favorite runs from the jam-packed week which you can take a look at here. The Mario runs particularly brought forth som eof the best speedrunners in the world and some unique Mario Maker levels and races made the experience pretty amazing to watch. 

If you want more speedrunning action to look forward to, Games Done Quick has also released Flame Fatales 2022 schedule which is returning this August.

This week was also the 7th year anniversary for Rocket League so the Shack crew had some fun playing the game for this week's edition of Big Team Building.

Street Fighter 6 is easily one of my most anticipated games of 2023. We got a very interesting interview at Summer Games Fest that is worth a watch if you are curious about how they are approaching some of the quality of life and netcode plans for the new game. 

In Case You Missed It...

And Now...The Internet

I love some good nerdy furniture. What do you think of this Kirby work?

This cosplay looks amazing. Destiny 2 fans show them some love! 

Weekend Vibes

Usher blessed us with a Tiny Desk performance this week and he did not disappoint. If you need those good vibes while you get ready for a night out or brunch tommorow, just toss this on for some supreme vocals from one of the GOATs.

Also Brent Faiyaz finally dropped his anticipated album "Wasteland" this weekend. There's some bangers on this one and a collab with Drake & The Neptunes! Enjoy. 

Alright folks, thanks for joining me for this week's edition of Weekend Discussion. Enjoy those BBQ's and I'll see you again next week! Take a few backyard photos with your pets to toss on our free app Shackpets! Cheers.

Community Manager
Community Manager

Dennis is the current Community Manager and Social Media lead for Shacknews. He loves to be part of the conversation with readers and the gaming community. He’s been an avid gamer since his dad showed up with a Sega Genesis on Christmas day. Denny is very passionate about making the game industry and associated media spaces more inclusive, and was founder of an organization for POC content creators with over 800 of the best and brightest around the world. He’s also been a content creator on Twitch since 2015 and has spoken live at panels for Twitchcon, C2E2, Queer Esports, and several others along with providing D&I consulting for up and coming brands in gaming.

Dennis is a huge fan of fighting games, hosting live tournament events for games like Injustice 2 and Tekken 7 with some fun color commentary. He’s also regularly competing in several tourneys annually for games like Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter V. As a Chicago native, you can expect him to be slightly depressed about the Bears post-season hopes on a regular basis. He’s also a fan of FromSoftware created Soulsborne games and enjoys doing challenge runs in his spare time. He hopes to complete his first no-hit run of a Dark Souls game by the end of the year. When he’s not gaming, you can find him diving into the discount comics bin or enjoying a horror movie with the lights off.

You can contact him at dennis.white@shacknews.com and connect with him on Twitter at @DennyVonDoom.

Hello, Meet Lola