Shacknews Dump - July 8, 2022

We're back after a few weeks away with a fresh, news-packed Shacknews Dump!
TJ Denzer
It’s been a little bit since we’ve done this so forgive us if we’re a bit rusty, but the Shacknews Dump returns this week, and with Skull and Bones reveals and God of War release dates out and about, we’ve got plenty to talk about in week’s discussion of the hottest gaming news.

On this July 8 edition of the Shacknews Dump, we discuss a bit of what we saw during the new Skull and Bones gameplay reveal. Is it good enough to stand out from games like Sea of Thieves? Moreover, we talk about the passing of Yu-Gi-Oh! creator Kazuki Takahashi and his impact on the world of gaming and anime. Next up comes the God of War Ragnarok release date. Did it push Square Enix to delay Forspoken out of a similar release window?

Tune in as we discuss these and more hot news topics on this week’s Shacknews Dump, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

Here’s the rundown of topics coming up on today’s Shacknews Dump:

As always, we'd like to thank those who tune into the Shacknews Dump and ShackStreams like it.

The Dump hasn’t been ducking big game news by delaying this far. It’s a strategic decision, so tune in as we return to talk about the latest hot news topics of the week on our latest Shacknews Dump, going live shortly!

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since.

