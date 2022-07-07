ShackStream: One more trip into our Guardian's nightmares Join us as we embark on one last confrontation with our nightmares in Destiny 2's Season of the Haunted.

This week's Destiny 2 story in the Season of the Haunted may be the conclusion of the seasonal story, so we're going to spend some time exploring the new content. Join us on Twitch at 6 p.m. PT tonight as we put on our Guardian outfits and head back to the Leviathan. As with each seasonal quest step, we'll have to run a round of the Nightmare Containment event before we get to jump into the Sever mission. Along the way, we'll collect some more Calus bobbleheads and listen to the Calus automaton messages. Following the likely conclusion of the Season of the Haunted quest line, we're going to visit the Prophecy dungeon, this week's pinnacle dungeon, in search of some good gear.

We'll certainly get back to some flying, racing, or other sim'ing next week, but until then, we hope you'll join us for some fun Destiny 2 action tonight at 6 p.m. PT on our Twitch channel.

Don't forget that you can purchase future flight destinations with Shack Points, which can be earned by hanging out with us every Thursday night, or by watching our other streams. If you'd like to influence an upcoming flight, be sure to tune in and grow those Shack Points!

You can join Jan tonight at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. If you can't make it tonight, don't fret; Shack Air flies every Thursday evening between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. PT/9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Want to support the work we're doing? Make sure you do it for Shacknews and subscribe with your Prime Gaming sub to help support the show!