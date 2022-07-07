ShackStream: Big Team Building in Rocket League - Episode 23 The Shack Staff are preparing to celebrate Rocket League's 7th birthday. Come and watch the fun!

Rocket League is turning seven years old today, so to celebrate, the Shacknews staff are gathering together to play some rockets. We’ll be building our teamwork and practicing our in-air moves as part of a special Big Team Building celebration. Make sure you tune in at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET over on the Shacknews Twitch channel.

The Rocket League Big Team Building livestream is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET and go for a couple of hours. This should give us plenty of time to get comfortable with our team makeup and hopefully win our fair share of matches. Depending on the numbers, you can expect players to be subbed on and off the bench as we prepare for kick-off.

You can watch the Big Team Building in Rocket League livestream using the Twitch embed above or by joining us directly over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. As mentioned above, Rocket League is turning seven today. The game originally released way back on July 5, 2015 and since then has seen a whole lot of changes. It has shifted platform, become free to play, and even includes a rewarding challenge and seasonal system!

If you haven’t already, now might be the perfect time to jump in and try out some Rocket League. Even if you’re not great at the game, it’s still a blast. Check out the Rocket League Season 7 Stage Challenges so you know what you need to do to earn some neat rewards. While you’re reading over that, consider learning how to link Amazon Prime to Twitch so you can get a free sub to support us!