Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 211

See why the work of a hero is never done in Mario and Luigi: Superstar Saga!
Steve Tyminski
Steve Tyminski
Image: Nintendo
1

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we're going back to the Bean Bean Kingdom with Mario and Luigi in Mario and Luigi: Superstar Saga. During the last Mario and Luigi episode, we explored the Oho Oasis and found new power ups for the Mario Bros. Mario found the Firehand and Luigi discovered the Thunderhand technique. These weapons are needed for progression so it was a good thing we located and mastered them.

After helping Princess Peach get to Little Fungitown, the town of Toads in the Bean Bean Kingdom, Mario needs medical attention and it's up to Luigi to save the day by going to Guffawha Ruins. There he will find some Crabbie Grass, the item needed to heal Mario. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT, find out if Luigi can save the day by himself and it the Mario Bros can save the Bean Bean Kingdom.

Mario and Luigi Superstar playthrough
© Nintendo

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. 

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PDT/9 p.m. EDT. Stay tuned for more of our Golden Sun playthrough as well as the start of a new playthrough soon so please keep an eye out for it!

The Stevetendo show, as well as other great Shacknews programs, wouldn't be where they are today without the help of the loyal Shacknews viewers. Don't know how to show your support? Check out our guide on how to subscribe with Prime Gaming for more info on how to get a free Twitch sub you can use on us! 

Check out our weekly livestream schedule so you don't miss out on the other great programming the Shacknews family has to offer.

Contributing Editor
Contributing Editor

Steve is from the great state of New Jersey.  He went to college for History and has experience working in photography and video work. He’s grown up on Nintendo and loves sports, fighting, and role-playing games. He’s also big into video game soundtracks.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola