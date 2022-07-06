Evening Reading - July 6, 2022

It’s Wednesday evening, meaning it’s time once more for our nightly wrap-up… Evening Reading! With our Evening Reading features, we give you a great way to catch up on anything and everything you might have missed on the Shacknews site. It’s also a great way to enjoy some fun, random finds from the net. With that out of the way, let’s dive right in to the Evening Reading for Wednesday, July 6!
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- MADiSON review: A snapshot of true terror
- A Link to the Chain Garden of Salvation raid challenge - Destiny 2
- God of War Ragnarok release date set for November 2022
- Forspoken delayed to January 2023
- FanX & Salt Lake Comic Con co-founder detained over bomb threats
- Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 Edition revealed
- Suda51 & James Gunn claim no involvement in Lollipop Chainsaw remake
- The Division Resurgence takes the Tom Clancy franchise mobile
- Rocket League Season 7 Stage Challenges & dates
- Rivian still expects to build 25,000 EVs in 2022
- Amazon (AMZN) acquires 2% stake in GrubHub
- Voyager Digital crypto broker files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
- Fall Guys hits 50 million players after going free-to-play
- Guild Wars 2 interview with Joe Kimmes and Indigo Boock on Living World Season 1 Ep. 3
- ABetterABK plans walkout over inadequate company reproductive protections
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is free to play for NSO members this week
- Capcom talks Street Fighter 6 control styles, RE Engine & characters
- Unboxing the Quantic Dream 25th Anniversary Box
- GameStop (GME) board announces four-for-one stock split
- Why class weapons aren't part of Hearthstone: Murder at Castle Nathria
- ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 211
And now, other stuff from the internet!
Um...???
もうすぐ日本は夏休みですが、海外旅行される方はこういうクレジットカードのスキミング詐欺を堂々としかける輩が街中にいたりするのでご注意を。— Haruki Sonehara / 🇺🇸シリコンバレーのプロダクトマネージャー(B2B・B2C) (@Haruki_Sonehara) July 5, 2022
小規模店舗は入る店をよく見極めるか、怪しければ現金で。（大手チェーン系はこのリスクは低いと思います。）
海外では自分の身は自分で守るのが基本。 pic.twitter.com/K0RlHJ9qNd
Giving me "not a mimic" vibes.
Hehehe
When I say “heheheh” this is what I mean pic.twitter.com/ho7aGgUajk— max (thread) (@maxafrass) July 4, 2022
Same, honestly.
Business Cat
Cat on PC 🐱💻 (sound) pic.twitter.com/PudEmmn97G— ☀️🥖 Kéké 🥖☀️ (@Kekeflipnote) July 5, 2022
More cartoon cats on computers, please.
Magical Jello
食べられる夜空。 pic.twitter.com/K8OzhKorTY— tomei/透明愛好家 (@tomeinohito) July 5, 2022
I need a pool full of this stuff to dive into, it's absolutely gorgeous.
Seoul Thunderstorm
This is what Seoul looks like in a 3am thunderstorm pic.twitter.com/U2oXsZ1N9r— Teemu (@teemusphoto) July 4, 2022
Speaking of gorgeous things, this is absolutely delightful as well!
Wasabi Bobby
July 5, 2022
Outside of that being adorable, Wasabi Bobby is an awesome name for a pet.
Art vs. Artist
the artist: their art: pic.twitter.com/qoaZUCnygX— ✧･ﾟ: *✧ dulce ✧*:･ﾟ✧ (@KlTTYUA) July 4, 2022
This will never not be funny to me.
Take My Money
made these froggy gaming chairs 🐸 pic.twitter.com/YXnGlAnn2A— alyssa (@Alythuh) July 5, 2022
I... need... it...
Lightning Strike
LIGHTNING STRIKE CAUGHT ON VIDEO: On Friday, this lightning strike was so close to a #teamHCSO deputy driving on I-75, that it fried her work car!— HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) July 6, 2022
Thankfully, no one was hurt.
Let this be a reminder, in a thunderstorm seek shelter. A house, business, or vehicle can save a life. pic.twitter.com/PileMcOCpe
Well, that's not good
... Want Some Music?
Since I can never resist adding these to Evening Reading, here are a few songs that I will never get sick of listening to starting with my boys Monsta X. Don't knock it till you listen, trust me.
If Not For You
Might have shared this one before, but still... this song hits hard.
Let Me In
The vocals, the video, all of it is just *chef's kiss* so good.
Zoom
I've been listening to this nonstop since it came out a few months ago and it gets me more hyped than any other track on my playlist lately. It's extremely catchy. Zoom in, zoom out, ok.
That brings the Evening Reading for Wednesday, July 6, to a close. Before we hand things over to Chatty, we want to quickly remind you that if you love what we do here at Shacknews and want to support us, you can do so by subscribing to Shacknews Mercury for as little as $1 a month.
It's your turn now, Chatty. How's your week been so far? Are you doing well, getting good sleep, and drinking lots of water? Are there any fun or interesting things from the net you'd like to share? Comment and let us know!
