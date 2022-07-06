Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Amazon (AMZN) acquires 2% stake in GrubHub

Amazon Prime will now offer a year of GrubHub+ for users.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Image: GrubHub
Amazon is constantly looking for new ways to expand its empire and further stake its claim in the industries it’s already established in. In a recent move, Amazon will further invest into the food delivery business. Amazon (AMZN) has acquired a 2 percent stake in GrubHub, and Amazon Prime subscribers will receive a year of GrubHub+ as a result.

Amazon announced its investment into GrubHub in a Business Wire post earlier this morning. Effective today, Amazon Prime subscribers can take advantage of GrubHub+ at no additional cost. GrubHub+ allows users to skip delivery fees on eligible orders. GrubHub+ typically costs $9.99 USD per-month in the United States.

“Being the first to watch a sneak peek of one of the most highly anticipated shows of 2022 or ordering your favorite takeout while watching a football game on a TV you snagged for a great price—that’s the promise of Prime, and there’s never been a better time to take advantage of all the membership has to offer,” said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime.

Not only will this move help Amazon further establish itself in the food business, but it’s also intended to boost and diversify the value of Amazon Prime. In the announcement, the company also talks about Prime Video, Fire TV, and its broadcast partnership with the NFL. This news comes ahead of Amazon Prime Day, which is taking place next week. Prime Day will also feature other services for subscribers to take advantage of.

It will be interesting to see if Amazon (AMZN) looks to invest further into GrubHub or similar countries in the future. In the meantime, stick with Shacknews for the latest updates on the business moves at Amazon.

