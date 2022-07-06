Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 Edition revealed

Nintendo has pulled back the curtain on a special edition Switch OLED inspired by Splatoon 3.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

With Splatoon 3 right around the corner, Nintendo is slowly beginning to ramp up the hype train for the next installment in its arena shooter. As a part of those plans, the company has revealed a special model of the Nintendo Switch OLED, which is themed around Splatoon 3.

Nintendo gave fans their first look at the Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch OLED Model in a video shared to the company’s YouTube channel. Channeling the colorful zaniness of the Splatoon series, the special edition Switch features a white dock that’s covered with different symbols and graffiti artwork found in the game. There’s also a smattering of neon green paint in the corner. The Joy-Cons themselves feature similar iconography and artwork. The left Joy-Con is a blend of blue and purple, with the right Joy-Con being yellow and green.

Nintendo also revealed a Switch Pro Controller that features paint smatterings and blue and green handles. Those looking to really complete the look can pick up the Splatoon 3 carrying case for their Switch as well. There are no unique internal features with the special edition console, but the OLED is the latest version of the Switch and features a larger and higher quality display than previous iterations.

We last saw Splatoon 3 in April when a new trailer showcased Turf War gameplay and revealed the game’s September release date.

The Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 Edition will be released on August 26, 2022. This means it’ll be on shelves just weeks before the launch of Splatoon 3 on September 9. Prospective buyers should be aware that the special edition console does not come with a copy of the game.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time.

