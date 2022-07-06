Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 Edition revealed Nintendo has pulled back the curtain on a special edition Switch OLED inspired by Splatoon 3.

With Splatoon 3 right around the corner, Nintendo is slowly beginning to ramp up the hype train for the next installment in its arena shooter. As a part of those plans, the company has revealed a special model of the Nintendo Switch OLED, which is themed around Splatoon 3.

Nintendo gave fans their first look at the Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch OLED Model in a video shared to the company’s YouTube channel. Channeling the colorful zaniness of the Splatoon series, the special edition Switch features a white dock that’s covered with different symbols and graffiti artwork found in the game. There’s also a smattering of neon green paint in the corner. The Joy-Cons themselves feature similar iconography and artwork. The left Joy-Con is a blend of blue and purple, with the right Joy-Con being yellow and green.

Nintendo also revealed a Switch Pro Controller that features paint smatterings and blue and green handles. Those looking to really complete the look can pick up the Splatoon 3 carrying case for their Switch as well. There are no unique internal features with the special edition console, but the OLED is the latest version of the Switch and features a larger and higher quality display than previous iterations.

We last saw Splatoon 3 in April when a new trailer showcased Turf War gameplay and revealed the game’s September release date.

The Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 Edition will be released on August 26, 2022. This means it’ll be on shelves just weeks before the launch of Splatoon 3 on September 9. Prospective buyers should be aware that the special edition console does not come with a copy of the game.