FanX & Salt Lake Comic Con co-founder detained over bomb threats

FanX Bryan Brandenberg is being held by authorities and awaiting trial for multiple threats of violence using explosive implements.
TJ Denzer
Image via Ritu Manoj Jethani/Shutterstock
2

Some may know FanX by its former name of Salt Late Comic Con before it clashed legally with San Diego Comic-Con over the Comic Con trademark and lost, but that isn’t the worst of the event’s troubles. Reportedly, founder Bryan Brandenberg is now in custody over allegations of threats of violence and bombings. Having pled Not Guilty, Brandenberg is currently in federal custody and awaiting trial in early 2023.

Word of Bryan Brandenberg’s federal detainment and the allegations against him come via the Scott Matheson Courthouse in Salt Lake City, Utah, as reported by Bleeding Cool. According to the allegations, Brandenberg made threats to locations around Salt Lake City, as well as San Diego, that included the Matheson Courthouse, University of Utah, Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and more. Brandenberg’s supposed reason for the the threats include allegations that he was implanted with medical devices against his will.

“Hall Labs is Frankenstein Inc,” Brandenberg allegedly wrote. “They put illegal medical devices in me without my knowledge or permission with U of U Center for Medical Innovation. We're bombing both campuses today for crimes against humanity.”

Bryan Brandenberg co-founded FanX, but took a leave of absence in the face of improperly handled harassment allegations in 2018. The event is still set to take place in 2022.
While FanX lost its case against San Diego Comic-Con and was forced to rename from its previous title of Salt Lake Comic Con, the event is still going on. It was scheduled to take place in September 2022. Co-founder Bryan Brandenberg reportedly went on a leave of absence from FanX following allegations of mishandling of harassment allegations in 2018 and it seems as though matters have only gotten worse from there. With Brandenberg detained, he is scheduled to go on trial in February 2023.

It's a bizarre narrative alongside the upcoming FanX event, but hopefully Salt Lake residents and visitors may be able to still enjoy the event despite issues surrounding its co-founder. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story for further updates.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

