Evening Reading - July 5, 2022

Anniversary of a legend

One year ago… the scream heard around the world.pic.twitter.com/yzswhWkCxy — William Knight (@william__knight) July 5, 2022

There is no such thing as a coincidence. The fact that a year has passed since this video already when he feels like it was only yesterday means we are still aligned with this message. *scream*

I’ve packed stranger things

When I pack too much for a short trip. pic.twitter.com/qRcLTWySHc — Chris Stephens (@ChrisStephensMD) July 5, 2022

I hear Season 4 is quite good, though. Have you seen it?

Puppy love

Looks like its head is spinning over that kiss.

Professor Xavier’s School of Skate

The Coolest Granpa Alive pic.twitter.com/9GBian4HBF — Jonkari P (@JonkariP) July 3, 2022

Can’t believe they deleted the scene in Doctor Strange where Xavier shreds the rails.

This fascinating weather is brought to you by The Dump

A stunning cloudburst over Lake Millstatt, Austria captured by photographer Peter Maier. pic.twitter.com/7vUVnePvBD — Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) July 5, 2022

That cloud could give Blake and me a run for our money in pure dumpage.

Skiing Psyduck

Look at him go pic.twitter.com/bDlf8bdt6L — Pokemon Gems (@PokemonGems) July 4, 2022

Glad ol’ Psyduck got a break from its migraines long enough to enjoy some sweet recreation.

Life comes at ferrets fast

Fun fact: A group of ferrets is called a business. Black footed ferrets are solitary animals and become independent at 4 months old. 📉🔥👶#naturalhabitatshorts #naturalhabitok #naturalhabitat pic.twitter.com/ghGwVGVjlE — Natural Habitat Shorts (@Natural_habitok) July 5, 2022

I don’t think I have the iron to dismiss a baby ferret. Too cute.

