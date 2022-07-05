Evening Reading - July 5, 2022

Welcome to the evening of July 5, Shackers. We hope you’re doing fine as we come off of a holiday weekend and get back into the spring of things this week. Tuesday is coming to a close, but before we draw the curtain, we have to end our day of posting with another round of Evening Reading. Join us, won’t you?
- Bungie & NetEase reportedly working on Destiny mobile game
- NBA 2K23 reveals Michael Jordan and Champion Edition covers
- Lollipop Chainsaw remake in development for 2023
- Mojang immortalizes deceased Minecraft content creator Technoblade in-game
- Worthy of Better, Stronger Together reproductive rights charity itch.io bundle offer ends in 10 days
- New Polium One NFT console swears they didn't screenshot the GameCube logo
- Rockstar to prioritize GTA 6, reportedly shelves GTA 4 and Red Dead remasters
- Skull and Bones gets a fresh gameplay reveal this week
Anniversary of a legend
One year ago… the scream heard around the world.pic.twitter.com/yzswhWkCxy— William Knight (@william__knight) July 5, 2022
There is no such thing as a coincidence. The fact that a year has passed since this video already when he feels like it was only yesterday means we are still aligned with this message. *scream*
I’ve packed stranger things
When I pack too much for a short trip. pic.twitter.com/qRcLTWySHc— Chris Stephens (@ChrisStephensMD) July 5, 2022
I hear Season 4 is quite good, though. Have you seen it?
Puppy love
The first kiss 😘🥰 pic.twitter.com/PBpeEd5D4N— Puppies 🐶 (@PuppiesIover) July 4, 2022
Looks like its head is spinning over that kiss.
Professor Xavier’s School of Skate
The Coolest Granpa Alive pic.twitter.com/9GBian4HBF— Jonkari P (@JonkariP) July 3, 2022
Can’t believe they deleted the scene in Doctor Strange where Xavier shreds the rails.
This fascinating weather is brought to you by The Dump
A stunning cloudburst over Lake Millstatt, Austria captured by photographer Peter Maier. pic.twitter.com/7vUVnePvBD— Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) July 5, 2022
That cloud could give Blake and me a run for our money in pure dumpage.
Skiing Psyduck
Look at him go pic.twitter.com/bDlf8bdt6L— Pokemon Gems (@PokemonGems) July 4, 2022
Glad ol’ Psyduck got a break from its migraines long enough to enjoy some sweet recreation.
Life comes at ferrets fast
Fun fact: A group of ferrets is called a business. Black footed ferrets are solitary animals and become independent at 4 months old. 📉🔥👶#naturalhabitatshorts #naturalhabitok #naturalhabitat pic.twitter.com/ghGwVGVjlE— Natural Habitat Shorts (@Natural_habitok) July 5, 2022
I don’t think I have the iron to dismiss a baby ferret. Too cute.
And that covers your Evening Reading for Tuesday, July 5, 2022.
That's that. How's your evening, Shackers? Any good books, games, or movies in your lives this week? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty section below.
