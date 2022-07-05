Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - July 5, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time to wind down with the latest edition of Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
1

Welcome to the evening of July 5, Shackers. We hope you’re doing fine as we come off of a holiday weekend and get back into the spring of things this week. Tuesday is coming to a close, but before we draw the curtain, we have to end our day of posting with another round of Evening Reading. Join us, won’t you?

In Case You Missed It At Shacknews…

And now… Other stuff from The Internet!

Anniversary of a legend

There is no such thing as a coincidence. The fact that a year has passed since this video already when he feels like it was only yesterday means we are still aligned with this message. *scream*

I’ve packed stranger things

I hear Season 4 is quite good, though. Have you seen it?

Puppy love

Looks like its head is spinning over that kiss.

Professor Xavier’s School of Skate

Can’t believe they deleted the scene in Doctor Strange where Xavier shreds the rails.

This fascinating weather is brought to you by The Dump

That cloud could give Blake and me a run for our money in pure dumpage.

Skiing Psyduck

Glad ol’ Psyduck got a break from its migraines long enough to enjoy some sweet recreation.

Life comes at ferrets fast

I don’t think I have the iron to dismiss a baby ferret. Too cute.

And that covers your Evening Reading for Tuesday, July 5, 2022. As always, we’d like to thank folks for reading and would like to remind you that you can support Shacknews via Mercury for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar? You can still check out Shackpets, which is our free app on iOS and Android allowing folks to vote in the ultimate battle for pet cuteness. You can upload your own pet picks for battles or just lurk and vote on your favorites. You’ll also find my sweet Flaff, AKA Silo there.

Flaff was not a fan of fireworks over the weekend, but she's always a fan of votes and victory on Shackpets. (Don't worry, I gave her good pets after this pic)

That’s that. How’s your evening, Shackers? Any good books, games, or movies in your lives this week? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty section below.

Senior News Editor
TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Hello, Meet Lola