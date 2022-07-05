Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 210

Tonight on the program, we're jumping back into my first ever Golden Sun playthrough!
Steve Tyminski
Tonight on the Stevetendo show, we're getting back into Golden Sun, now that we're well rested off the holiday weekend. For those who don't know, this is my first ever playthrough of Golden Sun and first time playthroughs are becoming more of the norm for the Stevetendo show. During the last Golden Sun episode, we were introduced to the hero, Steve (Isaac) and continued the Stevetendo trend of naming the main character Steve.

The team also made its way through Sol Sanctum, an early game dungeon, as well as making our way to the town of Vault. After taking care of bandits in Vault, we'll be making out way to the Vault Cave. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT, find out if we have what it takes to make it through Vault Cave.

Golden Sun Playthrough
Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. 

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT. Stay tuned for even more of our Mario and Luigi: Superstar Saga playthrough. That being said, we'll be starting a brand new playthrough soon so please keep an eye out for it!

The Stevetendo show, as well as other great Shacknews programs, wouldn't be where they are today without the help of the loyal Shacknews viewers. Don't know how to show your support? Check out our guide on how to subscribe with Prime Gaming for more info on how to get a free Twitch sub you can use on us! 

Check out our weekly livestream schedule so you don't miss out on the other great programming the Shacknews family has to offer.

Steve is from the great state of New Jersey.  He went to college for History and has experience working in photography and video work. He’s grown up on Nintendo and loves sports, fighting, and role-playing games. He’s also big into video game soundtracks.

