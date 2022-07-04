Evening Reading - July 4, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Summer Games Done Quick 2022 raises over $3M in on-site return
- Wands Alliances brings the allure of competitive magic to VR
- 7 beat 'em up classics we want Dotemu to revive
- DNF Duel review: Delightfully Nice Fights
- Shack Chat: What's your favorite video game DLC of all time?
- All Super Mario Maker 2 Course IDs from Summer Games Done Quick 2022
- Voyager crypto platform suspends trading, deposits, and withdrawals
- FCC approves SpaceX mobile Starlink internet service for vehicles
- The Sims 4 is getting a new High School Years expansion
- New Skate trailer shows 'Pre-Pre-Alpha' gameplay
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Happy Independence Day
To those who celebrate today, I hope you have a wonderful time. I hear that barbecues and fireworks are all the rage. I used to always watch Independence Day on Independence Day. What an incredible speech.
Your daily dose of sudoku
This puzzle uses indexing to give information on the killer cages within the grid. Yet again, no digits are given. Reckon Simon can crack it?
Let's learn about Stellaris
Time for some pacifism.
The LockPickingLawyer is at it again
It's incredible to see how easily he picks these locks. It's also incredibly alarming how much we rely on these things for security.
I heard you like fireworks on the 4th of July
Happy 10-year anniversary to the greatest fireworks show in history, when San Diego accidentally shot off 7,000 fireworks at once.— Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) July 4, 2022
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/qihO4zeXP3
How about all the fireworks at once?
Little paw
July 4, 2022
Tiny kitty.
Playing with a kitten
July 3, 2022
It's always important to act surprised.
Tag your cat
July 2, 2022
Looks like Sid the sloth.
Getting a baby out of the water
Have you ever wondered how beavers handle their young to get them out of the water? 🦫 pic.twitter.com/xeQd5TR6fT— WholesomeMemes (@WholesomeMeme) July 2, 2022
That took a lot of effort!
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.
You can see more photos of Rad over on Shackpets. You should also upload photos of your own cat for me to see! Or even your own dog, hamster or other furry friend!
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - July 4, 2022
