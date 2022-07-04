Evening Reading - July 4, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Happy Independence Day

To those who celebrate today, I hope you have a wonderful time. I hear that barbecues and fireworks are all the rage. I used to always watch Independence Day on Independence Day. What an incredible speech.

Your daily dose of sudoku

This puzzle uses indexing to give information on the killer cages within the grid. Yet again, no digits are given. Reckon Simon can crack it?

Let's learn about Stellaris

Time for some pacifism.

The LockPickingLawyer is at it again

It's incredible to see how easily he picks these locks. It's also incredibly alarming how much we rely on these things for security.

I heard you like fireworks on the 4th of July

Happy 10-year anniversary to the greatest fireworks show in history, when San Diego accidentally shot off 7,000 fireworks at once.



🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/qihO4zeXP3 — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) July 4, 2022

How about all the fireworks at once?

Little paw

Tiny kitty.

Playing with a kitten

🥺🤏 pic.twitter.com/bk7E8PxO1I — Bichinhos fofinhos pra quem ta cansado de política (@BichinhosFB) July 3, 2022

It's always important to act surprised.

Tag your cat

pic.twitter.com/t9IkgcjcAS — memes i wish i could tag my cat in (@memesiwish) July 2, 2022

Looks like Sid the sloth.

Getting a baby out of the water

Have you ever wondered how beavers handle their young to get them out of the water? 🦫 pic.twitter.com/xeQd5TR6fT — WholesomeMemes (@WholesomeMeme) July 2, 2022

That took a lot of effort!

