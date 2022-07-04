Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - July 4, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
2

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Happy Independence Day

To those who celebrate today, I hope you have a wonderful time. I hear that barbecues and fireworks are all the rage. I used to always watch Independence Day on Independence Day. What an incredible speech.

Your daily dose of sudoku

This puzzle uses indexing to give information on the killer cages within the grid. Yet again, no digits are given. Reckon Simon can crack it?

Let's learn about Stellaris

Time for some pacifism.

The LockPickingLawyer is at it again

It's incredible to see how easily he picks these locks. It's also incredibly alarming how much we rely on these things for security.

I heard you like fireworks on the 4th of July

How about all the fireworks at once?

Little paw

Tiny kitty.

Playing with a kitten

It's always important to act surprised.

Tag your cat

Looks like Sid the sloth.

Getting a baby out of the water

That took a lot of effort!

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

You can see more photos of Rad over on Shackpets. You should also upload photos of your own cat for me to see! Or even your own dog, hamster or other furry friend!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola