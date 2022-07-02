Summer Games Done Quick 2022: Watch Day 7 here Summer Games Done Quick 2022 comes to a close today. Check out the day's schedule and watch it all here.

As is always the case with a GDQ event, all good things must come to an end. We have now approached the final day of Summer Games Done Quick 2022. This year marks GDQ's return to live events, the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic back in 2020. The world's best speedrunners have come together to sprint through the top games of yesterday, today, and (sometimes even) tomorrow in front of a worldwide audience on Twitch.

Summer Games Done Quick 2022 is back in Bloomington, Minnesota. Many of this year's runners are on-hand for live runs, though a few are checking in virtually from their home spaces. This year's event is raising money for Doctors Without Borders. After six days, the runners have raised over $1,700,000. Shacknews has one last daily schedule to bring you, as well as some runs worth watching.

Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 6. Be careful with calling your shot.

You can watch all of the action in the embed below!

Summer Games Done Quick 2022: Day 7 schedule

Here's the full schedule for Day 7, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:

Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time 6:38 AM Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty European Extreme - PC dlimes13 1:18:00 8:06 AM Super Meat Boy All Dark Levels - PC shredberg 1:10:00 9:26 AM The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker All Dungeons - Wii CLG Linkus7 2:45:00 12:26 PM Super Mario All-Stars + Super Mario World All Five Games w/ACE - SNES SethBling, IsoFrieze 18:00 12:54 PM Metroid Dread Any% NMG Normal - Switch kekumanshoyu 1:21:00 2:53 PM Kaizo Super Metroid Any% - SNES Oatsngoats 2:30:00 5:30 PM Super Mario Maker 2 Relay Race - Switch PangaeaPanga, juzcook, CarlSagan42, Aurateur, Shoujo, TanukiDan 1:15:00 7:00 PM BONUS GAME 8 - Super Mario 64 120 Star - N64 Simply 1:50:00 9:00 PM Event Recap Recap 100% - Live Sent, JHobz, sumichu 20:00 9:20 PM Elden Ring All Remembrances - PC catalystz 2:00:00 11:30 PM BONUS GAME 9 - Elden Ring Any% - PC HYP3RSOMNIAC 33:00 12:13 AM Finale The End Tech Crew 10:00

12:54PM - Metroid Dread/Kaizo Super Metroid

Image courtesy of Nintendo

It's Games Done Quick. It doesn't feel like Games Done Quick without Metroid. Normally, it's Super Metroid, but now that Nintendo has released an all-new 2D Metroid, GDQ has a new tradition, as runners continue to find new optimal routing through the franchise's latest entry. Look for kekumanshoyu to get through the game in roughly 1 hour and 21 minutes.

For the traditionalists, Super Metroid is here, too... sort of. Kaizo Super Metroid is a ROMhack that makes the original game much, much harder. This calls for an expert and GDQ veteran Oatsngoats is here to answer the call.

5:30PM - Super Mario Maker 2

Image courtesy of Nintendo

Last night's Super Mario World kaizo relay race offered a pretty good idea of what we'll see here. Now that juzcook, CarlSagan42, and Shoujo are properly warmed up, they're ready to join PangaeaPanga, Aurateur, and TanukiDan for this blind relay race.

You might be itching to try some of these stages out for yourself. Worry not, because Shacknews will have the level codes ready for you later today.

9:20PM - Elden Ring

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco

So far, it's the heavy frontrunner for Game of the Year. It's Elden Ring and part of the magic of this game involves seeing exactly how to speed through it in such a quick fashion that it embarrasses the average player. Viewers are in for a special treat, as catalystz shows off how to complete the game while finding all Remembrances in just two short hours.

Have your wallet ready to donate towards the final bonus game, which would call in HYP3RSOMNIAC to complete the game in just 33 minutes.

Summer Games Done Quick 2022 Online concludes tonight. Come back to Shacknews after it's all over, as we report the final total raised for Doctors Without Borders. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website.