ShackStream: Helicopter tours around France and Italy This week we're hopping into our Airbus H145 helicopter and exploring the tiny nations of Monaco, Andorra, and Vatican City in Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Shack Air is finally flying again today after a few weeks of being grounded in order to play other games. Jan will hop back into the Airbus H145 helicopter by Hype Performance Group for several short trips around France, Andorra, and Vatican City. As part of his effort to visit all the countries in the world, or at least the ones Volanta tracks, Jan is hoping to scratch these three small city states off his list. We'll turn on some nice weather and enjoy the beautiful scenery that Asobo has included in one of its European world updates.

These flights should be rather relaxing and enjoyable, but it's been a while since Jan was behind the stick of a helicopter in Microsoft Flight Simulator. It'll be good preparation for future helo flights, as HPG has released its Action Pack Expansion, which contains an emergency services variant of the H145 and an upcoming firefighter version. Both of these likely require more finesse and piloting skills than Jan currently possess, so let's practice a bit with the less stressful tasks of landing at the Vatican. What could go wrong?

We hope that you'll join us at 6 p.m. PT on our Twitch channel to enjoy this flight. Don't forget that you can purchase future flight destinations with Shack Points, which can be earned by hanging out with us every Thursday night, or by watching our other streams. If you'd like to influence an upcoming flight, be sure to tune in and grow those Shack Points!

You can join Jan tonight at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. If you can't make it tonight, don't fret; Shack Air flies every Thursday evening between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. PT/9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Want to support the work we're doing? Make sure you do it for Shacknews and subscribe with your Prime Gaming sub to help support the show!