Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

ShackStream: Helicopter tours around France and Italy

This week we're hopping into our Airbus H145 helicopter and exploring the tiny nations of Monaco, Andorra, and Vatican City in Microsoft Flight Simulator.
Jan Ole Peek
Jan Ole Peek
1

Shack Air is finally flying again today after a few weeks of being grounded in order to play other games. Jan will hop back into the Airbus H145 helicopter by Hype Performance Group for several short trips around France, Andorra, and Vatican City. As part of his effort to visit all the countries in the world, or at least the ones Volanta tracks, Jan is hoping to scratch these three small city states off his list. We'll turn on some nice weather and enjoy the beautiful scenery that Asobo has included in one of its European world updates.

These flights should be rather relaxing and enjoyable, but it's been a while since Jan was behind the stick of a helicopter in Microsoft Flight Simulator. It'll be good preparation for future helo flights, as HPG has released its Action Pack Expansion, which contains an emergency services variant of the H145 and an upcoming firefighter version. Both of these likely require more finesse and piloting skills than Jan currently possess, so let's practice a bit with the less stressful tasks of landing at the Vatican. What could go wrong?

We hope that you'll join us at 6 p.m. PT on our Twitch channel to enjoy this flight. Don't forget that you can purchase future flight destinations with Shack Points, which can be earned by hanging out with us every Thursday night, or by watching our other streams. If you'd like to influence an upcoming flight, be sure to tune in and grow those Shack Points!

You can join Jan tonight at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. If you can't make it tonight, don't fret; Shack Air flies every Thursday evening between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. PT/9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Want to support the work we're doing? Make sure you do it for Shacknews and subscribe with your Prime Gaming sub to help support the show!

SEO & Technical Consultant
SEO & Technical Consultant

Jan has been playing video games for nearly 30 years and been a passionate geek for the better part of his life. When he's not grinding his way through Destiny in search of further lore, he can often be found neck deep in source code of various apps and websites. Feel free to ask him about whether or not Guardians are actually evil or not, and whether or not he'll give you some free SEO tech tips. You can follow him on Twitter @ChalkOne.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola