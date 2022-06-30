ShackStream: Big Team Building in TMNT: Shredder's Revenge - Episode 22 Cowabunga, dudes! Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge returns with fresh fighters in this week of Big Team Building!

You know, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge was a real blast last week. We had six folks from the Shack Staff squad making a mess of Shredder’s Foot Clan and other minions throughout the Big Apple. It was so good, we’re going to do it again this week! And though the game hasn’t changed, the faces have as we get new folks in on the action! Tune in as we go live with the game on another ShackStream episode of Big Team Building today!

We’re going to go live with TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET on today’s episode of Big Team Building. Last week, we took on the regular difficulty in Arcade Mode, so this week, maybe we’ll crank the difficulty up and see if we can survive? Also, we’ll have folks on deck that couldn’t make it last week to show their chops in this fabulous beat’em-up.

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge is a dang near perfect masterpiece. Every corner of the game is oozing with love for the franchise, the music is absolutely excellent with contributions from Mike Patton from Faith No More, the Wu-Tang Clan, and even nerdcore legend and Shacknews pal Mega Ran. All of that and more was good enough to earn TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge a high score in our review of the game, and we’re hardly alone. Many other players and critics have thoroughly enjoyed Shredder’s Revenge as well.

Shredder’s butt won’t kick itself, so the Shack Staff will team up to oblige. Tune in as we go live on the Shacknews Twitch channel with this week’s Big Team Building shortly.