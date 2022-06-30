Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! - Episode 71 We're talking Deadpool 3, Hocus Pocus 2, and Ghostbuster's on today's Pop! Goes the Culture!

After returning from hiatus last week, Pop! Goes the Culture! is back in the groove. Today, we're back again to break down the latest news in the Movie and TV world. Join hosts Donovan and Greg to chime in on today's topics!

Episode 71 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1:00 p.m. PT/ 4:00 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s Pop! Goes the Culture!:

Although it was a relatively quiet week, there are still plenty of interesting topics to discuss. The writers of Deadpool 3 insist the movie won't be 'Disney-fied,' and the Ghostbusters Afterlife sequel has gotten a release date! We'd love to hear your thoughts, so please, join us!

