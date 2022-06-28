Evening Reading - June 28, 2022

Good evening, y’all. Happy Tuesday. Happy step into the mid-lane of the week. Happy upcoming holiday weekend and what have you. We hope you enjoyed our articles and features as always, but being as the sun has set in the United States, it’s about time for another round of Evening Reading. Please enjoy.

And now… Other stuff from The Internet!

I thought was friends, little pokemouse.

oh well fuck you too pikachu pic.twitter.com/XC7FWjSFh8 — Out of Context Pokemon (@OoCPokemon) June 26, 2022

Guess we know not to trust Pikachu with a trust fall.

Just trying to be polite long enough to survive

I love Fiona Apple because she described hanging out with Quentin Tarantino and Paul Thomas Anderson as “excruciating.” Look at her face.

pic.twitter.com/vsdLlRorMB — thebeyonder (@beyonderisdead) June 27, 2022

I sure do love some Quentin Tarantino movies, but boy howdy, I could take or leave the person. Good on Apple for withstanding the gauntlet.

Are you sure you want to unsubscribe?

That unsubscribe button mad small in them emails but rest assured IMMA FIND IT pic.twitter.com/az9ENyZYr4 — problems, ALWAYS (@goodeintentions) June 27, 2022

They sure don’t make it easy. Let’s just hope the sleuths don’t lose their glasses.

Vintage BK

A fully intact vintage Burger King was found behind a wall at the Concord Mall in Wilmington, DE. This photo was snapped by Jonathon Pruitt April of 2022. pic.twitter.com/G3V3SnJM3J — Jeze3D.exe v2.2.1 (@RealJezebelley) June 28, 2022

They say if you listen hard enough, you can hear those little kids from the Burger King kid’s meal gently weeping and asking for sauce for their nuggz.

It was a long wait…

Nintendo fans after finnaly playing Persona for the first time#NintendoDirectMini pic.twitter.com/4OulUfA4RS — Joshua Bermudez (@Jxbermudez27) June 28, 2022

Give Nintendo fans about a week after Persona 5’s launch before they demand the next thing they don’t actually care that about.

Cross-legged storm watchin’

Chuva cai lá fora e aumenta o ritmo pic.twitter.com/KY2uz5ZU7G — Bichinhos fofinhos pra quem ta cansado de política (@BichinhosFB) June 28, 2022

That pupper looks mighty comfy. The rain’s relaxing too.

Duten das fluten

people think the german language is silly just wait until you learn about the very real german title of ocarina of time pic.twitter.com/EUdENfXM9D — Mat 🦆・💛🤍💜🖤 (@MatttGFX) June 27, 2022

I’m probably not going to be able to keep myself from saying “duten fluten” for the next week or so.

Flaff sometimes loves to hang out in the laundry. Don't judge.

That’s a wrap. How are you this evening, Shackers? Enjoying yourselves? What’s up? Sound off in the Chatty comment section below!