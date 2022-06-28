Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - June 28, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time to wind down the day with another edition of Evening Reading.
Good evening, y’all. Happy Tuesday. Happy step into the mid-lane of the week. Happy upcoming holiday weekend and what have you. We hope you enjoyed our articles and features as always, but being as the sun has set in the United States, it’s about time for another round of Evening Reading. Please enjoy.

In Case You Missed It At Shacknews…

And now… Other stuff from The Internet!

I thought was friends, little pokemouse.

Guess we know not to trust Pikachu with a trust fall.

Just trying to be polite long enough to survive

I sure do love some Quentin Tarantino movies, but boy howdy, I could take or leave the person. Good on Apple for withstanding the gauntlet.

Are you sure you want to unsubscribe?

They sure don’t make it easy. Let’s just hope the sleuths don’t lose their glasses.

Vintage BK

They say if you listen hard enough, you can hear those little kids from the Burger King kid’s meal gently weeping and asking for sauce for their nuggz.

It was a long wait…

Give Nintendo fans about a week after Persona 5’s launch before they demand the next thing they don’t actually care that about.

Cross-legged storm watchin’

That pupper looks mighty comfy. The rain’s relaxing too.

Duten das fluten

I’m probably not going to be able to keep myself from saying “duten fluten” for the next week or so.

That’s a wrap. How are you this evening, Shackers? Enjoying yourselves? What’s up? Sound off in the Chatty comment section below!

