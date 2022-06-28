ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 208 Tonight on the program, it's the start of a Golden Sun playthrough.

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, it's time to start another playthrough for a game I have never played before. I have done playthroughs in the past on the show for the likes of a few Final Fantasy games, just to name a few games I haven’t been familiar with. We're sticking with the role playing game genre tonight, as I'll be starting a Golden Sun playthrough. I missed Golden Sun when it came out on the Game Boy Advance so this will be new for me!

We have played classic role playing games on the show in the past so it was only a matter of time before Golden Sun got its day in the Stevetendo show sun. I'm not sure if I'm going to name one of the main characters after myself but it does feel like a Stevetendo show tradition to name rename a character Steve. I already know it won't be as crazy as like the Final Fantasy 6 playthrough where I named every character a variant of Steve. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT, find out if the game suggested by the Wide World of Electronic Sports’ own Bryan Lefler gets me excited or wanting to rage quit?

