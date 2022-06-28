Fortnite Battle Royale v21.10 Hotfix kicks off Ripsaw Launcher week Epic Games has released Fortnite Battle Royale v21.10, bringing several changes to the game.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 continues to deliver the vibes with colorful characters and locations to explore. As the season trucks along, Epic Games is constantly tweaking the experience in hopes of keeping it fresh for all players. Today, the developer deployed the Battle Royale v21.10 Hotfix, which not only added the Firework Flare Gun to the game, but also kicked off Ripsaw Launcher week.

Epic Games shared details of the Fortnite Battle Royale v21.10 Hotfix in a post to the game’s website. As of today, the Firework Flare Gun has been added to the game’s loot pool. Arriving just ahead of 4th of July weekend, this will allow players to celebrate in style. Veterans of the battle royale know that Flare Guns are also an excellent way to ignite structures, causing immediate problems for everyone nearby.

The Firework Flare Gun in Fortnite.

The Ripsaw Launcher was added earlier this season and lets players fling sawblades at one another, and that chaos is only going to increase following today’s update. The v21.10 Hotfix increased the number of Ripsaw Launchers found at Chop Shop, as well as added them to standard ground, Chest, and Supply Drop loot. This is all a part of what Epic Games is calling Ripsaw Launcher Week, which will last until July 5 at 5:59 a.m. PT/8:59 a.m. ET.

For the competitive players out there, don’t worry about this week’s big changes. The Firework Flare Gun and Ripsaw Launcher are not present in Fortnite’s competitive modes.

Those are the highlights for the Fortnite Battle Royale v21.10 Hotfix. As a Hotfix, there aren’t too many changes to dig into. However, fans can expect a bigger mid-season update to arrive sometime in July. For the latest Fortnite news, stick with Shacknews.