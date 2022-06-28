ShackStream: DNF Duel release day throwdowns & showdowns We're going live with Day One of DNF Duel to practice some characters and throw down in online matches on a special ShackStream!

The day has arrived for DNF Duel’s launch. This very interesting amalgam of Nexon’s Dungeon Fighter Online and Arc System Works’ fighting game design expertise came out today on PS4, PS5, and PC. We’re still working on our review, but in the meantime, it’s gametime! Join us as we livestream some Day One training and online matches in a special ShackStream!

DNF Duel came to us from Arc System Works and Nexon. The game is a 2.5D fighter adaptation of the popular MMO side-scrolling brawler, Dungeon Fighter Online. Most of the characters in the game represent classes from DFO, such as Grappler, Ranger, Berserker, and many more. It also features an extremely interesting mix of ease-of-access moves and an MP system to keep a limit on players’ abilities to spam out special attacks. This gives it an easy-to-approach-difficult-to-master tough that should be extremely accessible to newcomers while delighting high-skill players as well.

Tune in as we go live with training and online ranked matches in DNF Duel today at 1:00 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also watch just below.

In the meantime, new battles await us in DNF Duel. As we continue to work on our review, tune in to check out some of the game’s characters and online action as we play live on stream shortly!