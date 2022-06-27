Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Evening Reading - June 27, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

High On Life presents, Guy in A Hole

Squanch Games continues its hilarious antics with an animated short about a guy in a hole - or more specifically - the things a guy in a hole says.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles a sudoku puzzle that has only one digit! However, it does have some killer cages, which should make it easier to deduce a break-in.

Exploring a cave

I can't imagine wanting to explore caves.

Mark Cuban is taking on the pharma industry

Is this a good thing? What do you think?

An interesting look at game mechanics

I like it when games explain mechanics using in-game reasoning. Dark Souls' multiplayer was one that always stood out to me. Solaire tells you that the flow of time is convoluted, that heroes from centuries ago phase in and out. In order to bridge this gap, you can summon one another as spirits.

Keep fighting

No one should have a right to use your body.

Dark Souls artwork

What an incredible game.

Shredding it with the Skewer

Those shots were amazing.

This did my head in for a moment

I love that XKCD is still going.

King of the Hill screens

I love this episode. Hank covers for Bobby but Peggy works out he smashed her gnome.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad cleaning his feet! You can find more kitty cats cleaning their feet over on Shackpets! You should definitely take photos of your own pets and upload them, especially if they're being adorable. Better yet, challenge other pets and see which pet picture the community thinks is cuter!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola