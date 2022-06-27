Evening Reading - June 27, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

High On Life presents, Guy in A Hole

Squanch Games continues its hilarious antics with an animated short about a guy in a hole - or more specifically - the things a guy in a hole says.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles a sudoku puzzle that has only one digit! However, it does have some killer cages, which should make it easier to deduce a break-in.

Exploring a cave

I can't imagine wanting to explore caves.

Mark Cuban is taking on the pharma industry

Is this a good thing? What do you think?

An interesting look at game mechanics

I like it when games explain mechanics using in-game reasoning. Dark Souls' multiplayer was one that always stood out to me. Solaire tells you that the flow of time is convoluted, that heroes from centuries ago phase in and out. In order to bridge this gap, you can summon one another as spirits.

Keep fighting

louder for the assholes in the back:



NOBODY has the right to use your body, against your will, even to save their life, or the life of another person pic.twitter.com/k0c1y0q5mN — Karrie ᶘ ᵒᴥᵒᶅ ✏✨ (@karriebearr) June 24, 2022

No one should have a right to use your body.

Dark Souls artwork

What an incredible game.

Shredding it with the Skewer

No seriously, give me the damn Skewer 🐧😤 pic.twitter.com/0V8ckLJn4O — Pznguin | Cloud9 (@Pznguin) June 24, 2022

Those shots were amazing.

This did my head in for a moment

I love that XKCD is still going.

King of the Hill screens

pic.twitter.com/R11qnGOjUR — King of the Hill Screens (@kothscreens) June 25, 2022

I love this episode. Hank covers for Bobby but Peggy works out he smashed her gnome.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad cleaning his feet! You can find more kitty cats cleaning their feet over on Shackpets! You should definitely take photos of your own pets and upload them, especially if they're being adorable. Better yet, challenge other pets and see which pet picture the community thinks is cuter!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.