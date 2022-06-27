Wide World of Electronic Sports: Episode 138 Hosts Bryan and Rodney are ready to talk the latest in esports!

Hey there Shackers and esports fans! It's just about time for the Wide World of Electronic Sports, our esports news and panel show here on Shacknews. The action is going down soon, so join hosts Bryan Lefler and Rodney Conyers Jr. as they break down the latest and greatest in esports!

WWES will be happening today at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. There, Bryan and Rodney will be discussing the biggest stories in esports over the past week. This week’s show has a wide range of topics to discuss, including but not limited to: Pokemon TCG Masters, CEO 2022 winners, PandaCup participants, and FaZe Clan technical issues during VCT Qualifier matches.

If you’re familiar with WWES, you know we always make time to discuss some interesting food news to break up the esports discussions. This week’s Sauce Talk is about the polarizing Bored Ape Yacht Club, specifically its decision to open a restaurant that has reportedly stopped accepting cryptocurrency as a payment.

As always, the Wide World of Electronic Sports will be filled with exciting discussions and fascinating topics.