Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Wide World of Electronic Sports: Episode 138

Hosts Bryan and Rodney are ready to talk the latest in esports!
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Hey there Shackers and esports fans! It’s just about time for the Wide World of Electronic Sports, our esports news and panel show here on Shacknews. The action is going down soon, so join hosts Bryan Lefler and Rodney Conyers Jr. as they break down the latest and greatest in esports!

WWES will be happening today at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. There, Bryan and Rodney will be discussing the biggest stories in esports over the past week. This week’s show has a wide range of topics to discuss, including but not limited to: Pokemon TCG Masters, CEO 2022 winners, PandaCup participants, and FaZe Clan technical issues during VCT Qualifier matches.

If you’re familiar with WWES, you know we always make time to discuss some interesting food news to break up the esports discussions. This week’s Sauce Talk is about the polarizing Bored Ape Yacht Club, specifically its decision to open a restaurant that has reportedly stopped accepting cryptocurrency as a payment.

If you're looking for an extra way to support the show in addition to watching, consider subscribing! Amazon Prime members can do this for free through Prime Gaming! As always, the Wide World of Electronic Sports will be filled with exciting discussions and fascinating topics. We encourage you to come join us! If you aren’t able to watch live, the stream will be uploaded to our YouTube channel as a VOD later this week.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola