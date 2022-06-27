Apex Legends Season 13 Split 2 start date Here's when the split will occur in Apex Legends Season 13.

Apex Legends Season 13, officially titled Saviors, introduced Newcastle as the game’s latest Legend and added a host of new changes for players to dig into. As players have spent the last month and a half putting their skills to the test in Ranked mode, they’re likely highly-anticipating the Season Split, which will serve as a soft reset. On that note, we can identify exactly when the Season 13 Split 2 will begin in Apex Legends.

Apex Legends Season 13 Split 2 start date

Image: Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 13 Split 2 will begin on June 28, 2022. This is when players can expect a slew of changes to happen in the battle royale game, specifically revolving around Ranked play. When the Season 13 Split 2 happens, players will have their competitive rank decreased by 6 tiers, as it’s meant to work as a mid-season reset. Players will also receive an increased amount of RP for killing 7-12 players. However, it will now cost a 10 RP entry fee to play Ranked games for all tiers.

With seasons in Apex Legends lasting for 3-4 months, developer Respawn Entertainment introduced Splits to divide them into two parts. While the experience will remain mostly unchanged for casual players, the competitive scene goes through a soft reset at the time of the split. Players will often grind to reach the highest rank possible before the split and its potential changes arrive.

The Apex Legends Season 13 Split 2 begins on June 28, 2022. Any competitive rewards earned throughout the season, during either Split, will be given to players once Season 14 begins. As for when that will happen, Season 14 is currently targeting an early August start date. For more on the latest happenings in Respawn’s battle royale, pay a visit to Shacknews' Apex Legends topic page.