Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Apex Legends Season 13 Split 2 start date

Here's when the split will occur in Apex Legends Season 13.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Image: Respawn Entertainment
1

Apex Legends Season 13, officially titled Saviors, introduced Newcastle as the game’s latest Legend and added a host of new changes for players to dig into. As players have spent the last month and a half putting their skills to the test in Ranked mode, they’re likely highly-anticipating the Season Split, which will serve as a soft reset. On that note, we can identify exactly when the Season 13 Split 2 will begin in Apex Legends.

Apex Legends Season 13 Split 2 start date

apex legends season 13 split 2 start date
Image: Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 13 Split 2 will begin on June 28, 2022. This is when players can expect a slew of changes to happen in the battle royale game, specifically revolving around Ranked play. When the Season 13 Split 2 happens, players will have their competitive rank decreased by 6 tiers, as it’s meant to work as a mid-season reset. Players will also receive an increased amount of RP for killing 7-12 players. However, it will now cost a 10 RP entry fee to play Ranked games for all tiers.

With seasons in Apex Legends lasting for 3-4 months, developer Respawn Entertainment introduced Splits to divide them into two parts. While the experience will remain mostly unchanged for casual players, the competitive scene goes through a soft reset at the time of the split. Players will often grind to reach the highest rank possible before the split and its potential changes arrive.

The Apex Legends Season 13 Split 2 begins on June 28, 2022. Any competitive rewards earned throughout the season, during either Split, will be given to players once Season 14 begins. As for when that will happen, Season 14 is currently targeting an early August start date. For more on the latest happenings in Respawn’s battle royale, pay a visit to Shacknews' Apex Legends topic page.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola