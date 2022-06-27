ShackStream: Mago puts our magic to the test on Indie-licious We fancy ourselves full of good magic and we're going to put it to the test in Mago's platforming adventure today on Indie-licious!

Here at Shacknews, we fancy we know a thing or two about magic and platforming, and perhaps even the magic of platforming. That’s why Mago caught our eye. A pixelated adventure of sorcerers and evil overlords await and we’re going to be partaking as we play Mago on today’s episode of the Indie-licious livestream.

Mago comes to us from the developers at Dream Potion Games and the publishers at HypeTrain Digital. Mago launched on June 21, 2022 on PC, which is the sole place to find it at the moment. After an ill-fortuned sorcerer accidentally eats an evil overlord’s food, the overlord steals his princess as a replacement meal. Now we must navigate a variety of pixelated platforming challenges to save her. Mago hearkens back to a variety of classic 2D platforming games, featuring all sorts of different gimmicks such as the ability to transform into a wizard penguin.

Hopefully, our magic will be enough as we take on the challenge of Mago on today’s Indie-licious, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:40 p.m. PT / 4:40 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

Will our magic be enough to stop the evil overlord? Find out as we dive into the pixel platforming adventures of Mago on today’s episode of Indie-licious, going live shortly!