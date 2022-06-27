Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Nintendo Direct Mini to show off third-party games tomorrow

The June 2022 Nintendo Direct has been announced with a focus on third-party Switch games.
Donovan Erskine
2

It’s been heavily rumored that Nintendo would be holding a Direct at the end of the month, following the company’s notable absence during Summer Game Fest and not-E3 week. At long last, the June 2022 Nintendo Direct has been officially announced. However, it’s a Direct Mini, and will primarily revolve around upcoming Switch games from third-party developers.

Nintendo announced that a Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase would be coming in a tweet earlier this morning. The Nintendo Direct Mini will take place on June 28, 2022, at 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET. It will be streamed live on the Nintendo YouTube and Twitch channels. It will also be available as a VOD on the former following its conclusion.

nintendo direct mini

Nintendo has confirmed that the Direct Mini will last for 25 minutes. Designated as a partner showcase, the Nintendo Direct will focus on games being developed by third-party studios. This means we shouldn’t expect to see news about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, or any other major upcoming first-party Nintendo releases. That said, there will surely be notable announcements throughout the nearly half-hour presentation.

Last week, Nintendo held a Direct dedicated to Xenoblade Chronicles 3. This came after numerous rumors about the company holding some sort of presentation before the end of the month. It’s likely that the Direct Mini is what all of the rumors and reports have been pointing to. As for a proper Nintendo Direct that does focus on Nintendo’s first-party line-up, we’ll likely have to wait a while longer until that happens. We’ll be keeping a close eye on tomorrow’s Nintendo Direct, so you can expect to catch all of the announcements and reveals right here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

