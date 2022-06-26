Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Weekend Discussion - June 26, 2022

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
2

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Well it wouldn't be a Sunday if we didn't take a moment to flesh our brain muscles and think about some puzzles. In today's puzzle, Simon tackles a rather sparse sudoku that features the arrow constraint. For this parameter, the digits along an arrow must sum to the number in the circle. Whenever there are no digits given, it always amazes me to see how people break into the puzzle.

One punch can kill

We're going to get real serious now. This should be shown to every young man and woman, every young adult about to be legally allowed to drink. It should be shown to anyone that wants to get into a fight. A single punch can dramatically change your life. It is absolutely gut-wrenching to hear this bloke talk about his experiences. It's honorable that he's doing all he can to help those to avoid making the same mistake.

Dunkey plays The Looker

Okay, let's get something a bit more light-hearted to shake off those emotions from the previous video. Dunkey tackles The Looker, a game that certainly looks suspiciously like another puzzle game featuring similar mechanics. If you want to see if you can solve these puzzles, go ahead and check out The Looker on Steam. It's a free game! Maybe you can get further than Dunkey. 

Zullie the Witch investigates the Dragonlord

Elden Ring is so dang cool. There are so many secrets and little highlights buried in the game that I feel like I'm always discovering something. In fact, I'm still working through my game, unlocking all the talismans. I didn't realize there was a balcony you can drop down onto below the Bestial Sanctum in Caelid. 

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Delightful Bloodborne artwork

Are we ever getting a Bloodborne re-release?

Imagine thinking Dark Souls 2 is the best

Utter madness.

Good Twitter joke

Twitter is full of comedians.

Fastest cat in the world

This little fella sure is speedy!

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here’s some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. 

Check out this photo of Rad. You can also see more brand new photos of Rad if you download Shackpets! In fact, you can also upload photos of your own pets so I can see them too! Challenge other pets to a battle of cuteness and see which picture the community votes is the cutest!

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola