Weekend Discussion - June 26, 2022

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Well it wouldn't be a Sunday if we didn't take a moment to flesh our brain muscles and think about some puzzles. In today's puzzle, Simon tackles a rather sparse sudoku that features the arrow constraint. For this parameter, the digits along an arrow must sum to the number in the circle. Whenever there are no digits given, it always amazes me to see how people break into the puzzle.

One punch can kill

We're going to get real serious now. This should be shown to every young man and woman, every young adult about to be legally allowed to drink. It should be shown to anyone that wants to get into a fight. A single punch can dramatically change your life. It is absolutely gut-wrenching to hear this bloke talk about his experiences. It's honorable that he's doing all he can to help those to avoid making the same mistake.

Dunkey plays The Looker

Okay, let's get something a bit more light-hearted to shake off those emotions from the previous video. Dunkey tackles The Looker, a game that certainly looks suspiciously like another puzzle game featuring similar mechanics. If you want to see if you can solve these puzzles, go ahead and check out The Looker on Steam. It's a free game! Maybe you can get further than Dunkey.

Zullie the Witch investigates the Dragonlord

Elden Ring is so dang cool. There are so many secrets and little highlights buried in the game that I feel like I'm always discovering something. In fact, I'm still working through my game, unlocking all the talismans. I didn't realize there was a balcony you can drop down onto below the Bestial Sanctum in Caelid.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Delightful Bloodborne artwork

Are we ever getting a Bloodborne re-release?

Imagine thinking Dark Souls 2 is the best

He's a 10 but he likes Dark Souls 2 — BioticNova (@BioticNova) June 21, 2022

Utter madness.

Good Twitter joke

Bartender: not enjoying your drink, sir?



Dracula: *disappointedly sipping bloody Mary* are you sure it vas virgin? — Kyle 🌱 (@KylePlantEmoji) June 22, 2022

Twitter is full of comedians.

Fastest cat in the world

The fastest cat in the world who has mastered the crouching start.pic.twitter.com/gJlxOxElok — translated cats (@TranslatedCats) June 23, 2022

This little fella sure is speedy!

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here’s some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Check out this photo of Rad. You can also see more brand new photos of Rad if you download Shackpets! In fact, you can also upload photos of your own pets so I can see them too! Challenge other pets to a battle of cuteness and see which picture the community votes is the cutest!

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.