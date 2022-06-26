Summer Games Done Quick 2022: Watch Day 1 here
Summer Games Done Quick 2022 is here and it's live in person! We have the Day 1 schedule, runs to check out, and the full live stream right here.
The summer season has begun and you know what that means. It's time for the return of Summer Games Done Quick. This year's SGDQ is a special one, as the speedrunning world finally reconvenes in a physical space for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. The mission remains the same as it always has. The top runners in the world will look to speed through some of the most recognizable games of the past and present for a worldwide audience on Twitch and do it for charity.
Summer Games Done Quick 2022 has returned to Bloomington, Minnesota. Many of this year's runners are on-hand for live runs, though a few are checking in virtually from their home spaces. This year's event is raising money for Doctors Without Borders. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to bring you the daily schedule each day. Plus, we'll highlight the noteworthy runs worth watching.
You can watch all of the action in the embed below!
Summer Games Done Quick 2022: Day 1 schedule
Here's the full schedule for Day 1, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:
|Time (All Times PT)
|Game
|Run
|Runner(s)
|Target Time
|9:30 AM
|Pre-Show
|--
|--
|30:00
|10:00 AM
|Shadow of the Colossus
|NTA Bossrush RANDOM - PS4
|RUBIEHART
|47:00
|11:06 AM
|Sonic Generations
|Any% - 3DS
|Allegro
|1:00:00
|12:21 PM
|Warioware: Touched!
|Any% - Wii U VC
|Mr_Shasta
|35:00
|1:06 PM
|Rolled Out!
|Challenge (Warps) - PC
|Helix
|22:00
|1:43 PM
|Mass Effect
|Any% No Mako Glitch - PC
|MikeWave
|1:35:00
|3:58 PM
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Any% - Switch
|Mr_Shasta
|1:50:00
|6:13 PM
|Bonus Game 1 - Pokémon Snap
|250k points - N64
|quo
|35:00
|7:03 PM
|Daily Recap - Sunday
|Recap% - Live
|Keizaron, JHobz, Kungfufruitcup, adef
|15:00
|7:18 PM
|Spyro the Dragon
|120% - PS
|Dayoman
|1:27:00
|9:00 PM
|Perfect Dark
|Special Agent - Xbox 360
|Zero_IF
|1:06:00
|10:21 PM
|Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back
|100% - PS
|Potty
|1:20:00
|11:51 PM
|Perspective
|Inbounds - PC
|AChocolateOrange
|13:00
|12:14 AM
|Super Dream Dasher
|Any% - PC
|Bullets
|31:00
|12:55 AM
|Warden: Melody of the Undergrowth
|Any% - PC
|Jaxler
|16:00
|1:21 AM
|Super Bonk
|Any% - SNES
|LeadOstrich
|28:00
|1:59 AM
|Bulk Slash
|Any% New Game - Saturn
|Aquas
|22:00
|2:31 AM
|Alien Cabal
|A Walk in the Park - DOS
|tbcr
|15:00
|2:56 AM
|Bubble Bobble Part 2
|Any% - NES
|JaekRock
|30:00
|3:41 AM
|Blaster Master
|Glitchless (US) Race - NES
|UraniumAnchor, davidtki
|50:00
|4:41 AM
|Ninja Gaiden
|Any% - NES
|The Retro Runner
|15:00
|5:11 AM
|Altered Beast
|Co-op - Genesis
|JaekRock, Space Coast Gaming
|8:00
|5:34 AM
|McDonald's Treasure Land Adventure
|Any% Beginner - Genesis
|Lizstar
|25:00
10:00AM - Shadow of the Colossus
We've seen Shadow of the Colossus done a number of times at GDQ events, but this one has our attention for a few reasons. For one thing, it's the very first run of the first live GDQ event in years. The other reason is that we haven't seen a random boss rush done for this game in quite a while, if ever. RUBIEHART will look to have it done in 47 minutes, so boot up Twitch and be ready to tune in.
3:58PM - Kirby and the Forgotten Land
Shacknews looked forward to Kirby and the Forgotten Land for about a year and it delivered everything we could have wanted. Now that enough time has passed, it's time to bring it to the GDQ stage for the first time. Mr_Shasta, who has run a handful of Nintendo first-party titles in the past, will be taking this one on and it should be a treat to watch.
3:41AM - Blaster Master
This one's for all the insomniacs out there. If you're up in the wee hours of the night, be sure to check out this race of the classic Blaster Master. If you've played the recent sequel series from Inti Creates, take some time to check out where it all began with the NES original.
Summer Games Done Quick 2022 Online will take place from now through Saturday, July 2. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Summer Games Done Quick 2022: Watch Day 1 here
