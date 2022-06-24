Evening Reading - June 24, 2022

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading. Let's officially close out the day at Shacknews.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Sonic Origins review: Speeding down memory lane
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes review: Warring kingdoms (Three different ones)
- Capcom Fighting Collection review: A punchy treasure trove
- Watch the Pokemon North America International Championships 2022 livestream here
- Weekend Console Download Deals for June 23: Nintendo Switch Super Sale
- Weekend PC Download Deals for June 23: Steam Summer Sale 2022 begins
- Hideyuki Shin reveals a wealth of Deathverse details in exclusive interview
- Mario Strikers: Battle League controls & button layout
- Where is Xur in Destiny 2 for June 24-28 2022?
- Bungie condemns Roe v. Wade repeal, re-commits to supporting employees
And now... Other Stuff from the Internet!
Alex Terrible adds demonic vocals to DOOM's BFG Division
I didn't think it was possible for this song to sound even more metal, but this cover certainly does just that.
One way to deal with the "dog days" of Summer...
May 30, 2022
Dogs rule.
Shout out to all the lurkers out there!
People who have twitter but never tweet anything pic.twitter.com/Sm50CPl988— MICKEY🔑 (@mmiicckkkeeyyy) June 9, 2022
You make the Internet go 'round.
Don't lose your head, Snorlax!
Dear lord what happened here pic.twitter.com/YvsrxlT0K8— SkullKidman (@TheSkullKidman) June 23, 2022
Tough day for Snorlax.
I don't smoke or eat McNuggets, but this Dall-E AI-generated series of images speaks to me
June 23, 2022
Sometimes we are all McNuggets in need of a cigarette.
Video game and tech companies react to today's repeal of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court
We are undeterred in our commitment to stand up for reproductive choice and liberty.https://t.co/GYg7SacFlI pic.twitter.com/4VdQpX46Ql— Bungie (@Bungie) June 24, 2022
June 24, 2022
June 24, 2022
The video game industry along with many technology firms are making very clear statements in support of bodily autonomy and reproductive rights.
"A riot is the language of the unheard."
June 24, 2022
The words of Martin Luther King, Jr. still carry a strong message of the importance of civil disobedience in the face of a corrupt government.
"When the pendulum swings too far in one direction it will go back" - Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
"When the pendulum swings too far in one direction it will go back" - Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg #newsnight pic.twitter.com/6iiyZv6JNs— BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) February 23, 2017
It is important to remind ourselves that, while things are certainly getting worse for Americans at this moment, it is not impossible for us to reverse course. Even if it feels that way tonight.
And that will have to do for this Friday edition of Shacknews Evening Reading. We usually remind our readers to support us by downloading Shackpets or with a Mercury subscription here, but it is probably more fitting to provide a link to abortion charities.
Let this serve as your confirmation of the weekend. May tomorrow be a brighter day.
