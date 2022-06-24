Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Evening Reading - June 24, 2022

It's night time in America, which means it's time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
Asif Khan
1

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading. Let's officially close out the day at Shacknews.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff from the Internet!

Alex Terrible adds demonic vocals to DOOM's BFG Division

I didn't think it was possible for this song to sound even more metal, but this cover certainly does just that.

One way to deal with the "dog days" of Summer...

Dogs rule.

Shout out to all the lurkers out there!

You make the Internet go 'round.

Don't lose your head, Snorlax!

Tough day for Snorlax.

I don't smoke or eat McNuggets, but this Dall-E AI-generated series of images speaks to me

Sometimes we are all McNuggets in need of a cigarette.

Video game and tech companies react to today's repeal of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court 

The video game industry along with many technology firms are making very clear statements in support of bodily autonomy and reproductive rights.

"A riot is the language of the unheard."

The words of Martin Luther King, Jr. still carry a strong message of the importance of civil disobedience in the face of a corrupt government.

"When the pendulum swings too far in one direction it will go back" - Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

It is important to remind ourselves that, while things are certainly getting worse for Americans at this moment, it is not impossible for us to reverse course. Even if it feels that way tonight.

And that will have to do for this Friday edition of Shacknews Evening Reading. We usually remind our readers to support us by downloading Shackpets or with a Mercury subscription here, but it is probably more fitting to provide a link to abortion charities.  

Lola loves you, no matter what.
Lola loves you, no matter what.

Let this serve as your confirmation of the weekend. May tomorrow be a brighter day.

Luminary
Luminary

Asif Khan is the Luminary and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola