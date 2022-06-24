Mario Strikers: Battle League controls & button layout Here is the full list of controls for Mario Strikers: Battle League on the Nintendo Switch.

Mario Strikers: Battle League is the newest entry in Nintendo’s series of arcade soccer games. The game sees players assembling teams of popular Mario characters and facing off against friends and other players online. The skill cerling is fairly high, so you’ll want to make sure you have a tight handle on the game’s controls.

Image: Nintendo

These are the full suite of controls for Mario Strikers: Battle League on the Nintendo Switch. Controls vary depending on if you have the ball or not, and what kind of controller you’re using.

Handheld, Pro Controller, and Dual-Controller Grip controls Action Button With Ball Move Left Stick Dash ZR Pause Menu + Use Item X Lob Pass Y Shoot A Pass B Free Lob Pass ZL + Y Free Pass ZL + B Dodge Right Stick/Shake Without Ball Move Left Stick Dash ZR Switch Character ZL/L Pause Menu + Use Item X Tackle Y Shoot A Pass B Dodge Right Stick/Shake

The following controls only apply when playing with a single Joy-Con, held horizontally. This is typically done when more than one player is playing on the same console.

Solo Horizontal Grip controls Action Button With Ball Move Left Stick Dash SR Dodge Shake Pause Menu - Use Item Up Directional Button Lob Pass Left Directional Button Shoot Right Directional Button Pass Down Directional Button Free Lob Pass SL + Left Directional Button Free Pass SL + Down Directional Button Dodge Right Stick/Shake Without Ball Move Left Stick Dash SR Dodge Shake Switch Character SL Pause Menu - Use Item Up Directional Button Lob Pass Left Directional Button Shoot Right Directional Button Pass Down Directional Button Free Lob Pass SL + Left Directional Button Free Pass SL + Down Directional Button Dodge Right Stick/Shake

Those are all of the controls in Mario Strikers: Battle League on the Nintendo Switch. If you’ve been spending time in Battle League and want to figure out how you can play with your friends, we can help you there too. If you’re still not quite sure if you one to pick the game up, consider giving our Shacknews review a read.