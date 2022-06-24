Mario Strikers: Battle League controls & button layout
Here is the full list of controls for Mario Strikers: Battle League on the Nintendo Switch.
Mario Strikers: Battle League is the newest entry in Nintendo’s series of arcade soccer games. The game sees players assembling teams of popular Mario characters and facing off against friends and other players online. The skill cerling is fairly high, so you’ll want to make sure you have a tight handle on the game’s controls.
Mario Strikers: Battle League controls & button layout
These are the full suite of controls for Mario Strikers: Battle League on the Nintendo Switch. Controls vary depending on if you have the ball or not, and what kind of controller you’re using.
|Handheld, Pro Controller, and Dual-Controller Grip controls
|Action
|Button
|With Ball
|Move
|Left Stick
|Dash
|ZR
|Pause Menu
|+
|Use Item
|X
|Lob Pass
|Y
|Shoot
|A
|Pass
|B
|Free Lob Pass
|ZL + Y
|Free Pass
|ZL + B
|Dodge
|Right Stick/Shake
|Without Ball
|Move
|Left Stick
|Dash
|ZR
|Switch Character
|ZL/L
|Pause Menu
|+
|Use Item
|X
|Tackle
|Y
|Shoot
|A
|Pass
|B
|Dodge
|Right Stick/Shake
The following controls only apply when playing with a single Joy-Con, held horizontally. This is typically done when more than one player is playing on the same console.
|Solo Horizontal Grip controls
|Action
|Button
|With Ball
|Move
|Left Stick
|Dash
|SR
|Dodge
|Shake
|Pause Menu
|-
|Use Item
|Up Directional Button
|Lob Pass
|Left Directional Button
|Shoot
|Right Directional Button
|Pass
|Down Directional Button
|Free Lob Pass
|SL + Left Directional Button
|Free Pass
|SL + Down Directional Button
|Dodge
|Right Stick/Shake
|Without Ball
|Move
|Left Stick
|Dash
|SR
|Dodge
|Shake
|Switch Character
|SL
|Pause Menu
|-
|Use Item
|Up Directional Button
|Lob Pass
|Left Directional Button
|Shoot
|Right Directional Button
|Pass
|Down Directional Button
|Free Lob Pass
|SL + Left Directional Button
|Free Pass
|SL + Down Directional Button
|Dodge
|Right Stick/Shake
Those are all of the controls in Mario Strikers: Battle League on the Nintendo Switch. If you’ve been spending time in Battle League and want to figure out how you can play with your friends, we can help you there too. If you’re still not quite sure if you one to pick the game up, consider giving our Shacknews review a read.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Mario Strikers: Battle League controls & button layout