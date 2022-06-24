Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Mario Strikers: Battle League controls & button layout

Here is the full list of controls for Mario Strikers: Battle League on the Nintendo Switch.
Image: Nintendo
1

Mario Strikers: Battle League is the newest entry in Nintendo’s series of arcade soccer games. The game sees players assembling teams of popular Mario characters and facing off against friends and other players online. The skill cerling is fairly high, so you’ll want to make sure you have a tight handle on the game’s controls.

These are the full suite of controls for Mario Strikers: Battle League on the Nintendo Switch. Controls vary depending on if you have the ball or not, and what kind of controller you’re using.

Handheld, Pro Controller, and Dual-Controller Grip controls
Action Button
With Ball
Move Left Stick
Dash ZR
Pause Menu +
Use Item X
Lob Pass Y
Shoot A
Pass B
Free Lob Pass ZL + Y
Free Pass ZL + B
Dodge Right Stick/Shake
Without Ball
Move Left Stick
Dash ZR
Switch Character ZL/L
Pause Menu +
Use Item X
Tackle Y
Shoot A
Pass B
Dodge Right Stick/Shake

The following controls only apply when playing with a single Joy-Con, held horizontally. This is typically done when more than one player is playing on the same console.

Solo Horizontal Grip controls
Action Button
With Ball
Move Left Stick
Dash SR
Dodge Shake
Pause Menu -
Use Item Up Directional Button
Lob Pass Left Directional Button
Shoot Right Directional Button
Pass Down Directional Button
Free Lob Pass SL + Left Directional Button
Free Pass SL + Down Directional Button
Dodge Right Stick/Shake
Without Ball
Move Left Stick
Dash SR
Dodge Shake
Switch Character SL
Pause Menu -
Use Item Up Directional Button
Lob Pass Left Directional Button
Shoot Right Directional Button
Pass Down Directional Button
Free Lob Pass SL + Left Directional Button
Free Pass SL + Down Directional Button
Dodge Right Stick/Shake

Those are all of the controls in Mario Strikers: Battle League on the Nintendo Switch. If you’ve been spending time in Battle League and want to figure out how you can play with your friends, we can help you there too. If you’re still not quite sure if you one to pick the game up, consider giving our Shacknews review a read.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

