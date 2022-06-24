Where is Xur in Destiny 2 for June 24-28 2022?
We've got Xur's location, and a breakdown of what he's selling and what you should buy.
Where is Xur today? We’ve got you covered, Guardian. This guide will give you Xur’s location in Destiny 2 for June 24, 2022, until June 28, 2022, when he leaves. We’ll cover the Exotics he’s selling and how you should approach buying items from the Agent of the Nine. Let’s get started.
Where is Xur?
Xur is located in the Tower Hangar. When you spawn in at the Courtyard, turn left and run to the Hangar. As you enter the Hangar, turn left and run to the edge of the area. Xur will be up some stairs on a catwalk.
What’s Xur selling?
Below you can find a breakdown of Xur’s Exotic and Legendary offerings for June 24, 2022, until June 28, 2022, when he will once again leave Destiny 2 for the week.
|Weapon
|Barrel
|Magazine
|Trait
|Stock
|Merciless
|Chambered Compensator
|Extended Mag
|Impetus
|Fitted Stock
Weekly Exotic armor
|Exotic armor and stat rolls
|Armor
|Mobility
|Resilience
|Recovery
|Discipline
|Intellect
|Strength
|Total
|Gwinsin Vest (Hunter Chest)
|9
|21
|6
|2
|11
|18
|67
|Citan's Ramparts (Titan Gauntlets)
|9
|14
|7
|14
|13
|2
|59
|Eye of Another World (Warlock Helmet)
|21
|2
|12
|7
|2
|21
|65
Weekly Legendary weapons
|Random weekly Legendary weapon
|Weapon
|Barrel
|Magazine
|Trait
|Perk
|Masterwork
|Gnawing Hunger
|Extended Barrel/Polygonal Rifling
|Alloyed Magazine/Flared Magwell
|Zen Moment
|Rampage
|Stability
|Seventh Seraph VY-7
|Extended Barrel/Hammer-Forged Rifling
|Extended Mag/Flared Magwell
|Fourth Time's the Charm
|Vorpal Weapon
|Accuracy
|Eternal Blazon
|Signal MS5/Jolt PS
|Alloy Magazine/Light Mag
|Killing Wind
|One for All
|Stability
|Toil and Trouble
|Smallbore/Full Choke
|Assault Mag/Tactical Mag
|Full Auto Trigger System
|Rampage
|Reload Speed
|Far Future
|Extended Barrel/Small Bore
|Accurized Rounds/Appended Mag
|Auto-Loading Holster
|Multikill Clip
|Stability
|Tarantula
|Arrowhead Brake/Smallbore
|Ionized Battery/Projection Fuse
|Field Prep
|Box Breathing
|Charge Time
|Stars in Shadow
|Extended Barrel/Smallbore
|Appended Mag/Flared Magwell
|Pulse Monitor/Grave Robber
|Elemental Capacitor
|Stability
Legendary Hunter armor
|Legendary Hunter armor and stat rolls
|Armor
|Mobility
|Resilience
|Recovery
|Discipline
|Intellect
|Strength
|Total
|The Took Offense (Gauntlets)
|12
|6
|9
|2
|17
|9
|55
|The Took Offense (Chest Armor)
|14
|16
|2
|7
|7
|19
|64
|The Took Offense (Cloak)
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|The Took Offense (Helmet)
|2
|12
|14
|10
|19
|2
|59
|The Took Offense (Leg Armor)
|2
|10
|22
|9
|12
|8
|63
Legendary Warlock armor
|Legendary Warlock armor and stat rolls
|Armor
|Mobility
|Resilience
|Recovery
|Discipline
|Intellect
|Strength
|Total
|Xenos Vale IV (Gauntlets)
|16
|2
|9
|9
|1
|20
|58
|Xenos Vale IV (Chest Armor)
|22
|2
|2
|9
|22
|2
|59
|Xenos Vale Bond
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Xenos Vale IV (Helmet)
|2
|2
|22
|8
|19
|2
|55
|Xenos Vale IV (Leg Armor)
|16
|2
|14
|9
|15
|7
|63
Legendary Titan armor
|Legendary Titan armor and stat rolls
|Armor
|Mobility
|Resilience
|Recovery
|Discipline
|Intellect
|Strength
|Total
|The Shelter in Place (Gauntlets)
|12
|2
|17
|19
|10
|2
|62
|The Shelter in Place (Chest Armor)
|6
|16
|12
|16
|2
|12
|64
|Mark of Shelter
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|The Shelter in Place (Helmet)
|10
|18
|2
|13
|2
|14
|59
|The Shelter in Place (Leg Armor)
|7
|17
|7
|7
|13
|9
|60
Static weekly Exotic weapons
|Static weekly Exotic weapon
|Weapon
|Barrel
|Magazine
|Trait
|Stock
|Dead Man's Tale
|Full Bore
|Light Mag
|Fourth Time's the Charm
|Fitted Stock
|Hawkmoon
|Corkscrew Rifling
|Alloy Magazine
|Moving Target
|Smooth Grip
What should you buy?
We've highlighted items that you should buy from each table. This should help you focus on the things that you'll want to add to your Collections. You should also buy any Exotic armor or weapons you don't already own, regardless of class. That goes for any Legendary weapons or amor as well. You should always be filling out your Collections. Destiny 2 is a game about loot, Guardian. Get all the loot. If you're short on currency, we've got a guide on how to farm Legendary Shards, and you have several days to do so before Xur leaves for another week.
Once you're done with Xur, be sure to visit our Destiny 2 strategy guide. It's the best place on the internet to get your Destiny 2 guide information for quests, Masterworks, god rolls, and more.
