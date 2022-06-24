Where is Xur in Destiny 2 for June 24-28 2022? We've got Xur's location, and a breakdown of what he's selling and what you should buy.

Where is Xur today? We’ve got you covered, Guardian. This guide will give you Xur’s location in Destiny 2 for June 24, 2022, until June 28, 2022, when he leaves. We’ll cover the Exotics he’s selling and how you should approach buying items from the Agent of the Nine. Let’s get started.

Where is Xur?

Xur is located in the Tower Hangar. When you spawn in at the Courtyard, turn left and run to the Hangar. As you enter the Hangar, turn left and run to the edge of the area. Xur will be up some stairs on a catwalk.

What’s Xur selling?

Below you can find a breakdown of Xur’s Exotic and Legendary offerings for June 24, 2022, until June 28, 2022, when he will once again leave Destiny 2 for the week.

Random weekly Exotic weapon

Random weekly Exotic weapon Weapon Barrel Magazine Trait Stock Merciless Chambered Compensator Extended Mag Impetus Fitted Stock

Weekly Exotic armor

Exotic armor and stat rolls Armor Mobility Resilience Recovery Discipline Intellect Strength Total Gwinsin Vest (Hunter Chest) 9 21 6 2 11 18 67 Citan's Ramparts (Titan Gauntlets) 9 14 7 14 13 2 59 Eye of Another World (Warlock Helmet) 21 2 12 7 2 21 65

Weekly Legendary weapons

Random weekly Legendary weapon Weapon Barrel Magazine Trait Perk Masterwork Gnawing Hunger Extended Barrel/Polygonal Rifling Alloyed Magazine/Flared Magwell Zen Moment Rampage Stability Seventh Seraph VY-7 Extended Barrel/Hammer-Forged Rifling Extended Mag/Flared Magwell Fourth Time's the Charm Vorpal Weapon Accuracy Eternal Blazon Signal MS5/Jolt PS Alloy Magazine/Light Mag Killing Wind One for All Stability Toil and Trouble Smallbore/Full Choke Assault Mag/Tactical Mag Full Auto Trigger System Rampage Reload Speed Far Future Extended Barrel/Small Bore Accurized Rounds/Appended Mag Auto-Loading Holster Multikill Clip Stability Tarantula Arrowhead Brake/Smallbore Ionized Battery/Projection Fuse Field Prep Box Breathing Charge Time Stars in Shadow Extended Barrel/Smallbore Appended Mag/Flared Magwell Pulse Monitor/Grave Robber Elemental Capacitor Stability

Legendary Hunter armor

Legendary Hunter armor and stat rolls Armor Mobility Resilience Recovery Discipline Intellect Strength Total The Took Offense (Gauntlets) 12 6 9 2 17 9 55 The Took Offense (Chest Armor) 14 16 2 7 7 19 64 The Took Offense (Cloak) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Took Offense (Helmet) 2 12 14 10 19 2 59 The Took Offense (Leg Armor) 2 10 22 9 12 8 63

Legendary Warlock armor

Legendary Warlock armor and stat rolls Armor Mobility Resilience Recovery Discipline Intellect Strength Total Xenos Vale IV (Gauntlets) 16 2 9 9 1 20 58 Xenos Vale IV (Chest Armor) 22 2 2 9 22 2 59 Xenos Vale Bond N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Xenos Vale IV (Helmet) 2 2 22 8 19 2 55 Xenos Vale IV (Leg Armor) 16 2 14 9 15 7 63

Legendary Titan armor

Legendary Titan armor and stat rolls Armor Mobility Resilience Recovery Discipline Intellect Strength Total The Shelter in Place (Gauntlets) 12 2 17 19 10 2 62 The Shelter in Place (Chest Armor) 6 16 12 16 2 12 64 Mark of Shelter N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Shelter in Place (Helmet) 10 18 2 13 2 14 59 The Shelter in Place (Leg Armor) 7 17 7 7 13 9 60

Static weekly Exotic weapons

Static weekly Exotic weapon Weapon Barrel Magazine Trait Stock Dead Man's Tale Full Bore Light Mag Fourth Time's the Charm Fitted Stock Hawkmoon Corkscrew Rifling Alloy Magazine Moving Target Smooth Grip

What should you buy?

We've highlighted items that you should buy from each table. This should help you focus on the things that you'll want to add to your Collections. You should also buy any Exotic armor or weapons you don't already own, regardless of class. That goes for any Legendary weapons or amor as well. You should always be filling out your Collections. Destiny 2 is a game about loot, Guardian. Get all the loot. If you're short on currency, we've got a guide on how to farm Legendary Shards, and you have several days to do so before Xur leaves for another week.

Once you're done with Xur, be sure to visit our Destiny 2 strategy guide. It's the best place on the internet to get your Destiny 2 guide information for quests, Masterworks, god rolls, and more.