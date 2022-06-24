Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Where is Xur in Destiny 2 for June 24-28 2022?

We've got Xur's location, and a breakdown of what he's selling and what you should buy.
Bill Lavoy
1

Where is Xur today? We’ve got you covered, Guardian. This guide will give you Xur’s location in Destiny 2 for June 24, 2022, until June 28, 2022, when he leaves. We’ll cover the Exotics he’s selling and how you should approach buying items from the Agent of the Nine. Let’s get started.

Where is Xur?

Xur is located in the Tower Hangar. When you spawn in at the Courtyard, turn left and run to the Hangar. As you enter the Hangar, turn left and run to the edge of the area. Xur will be up some stairs on a catwalk.

What’s Xur selling?

Below you can find a breakdown of Xur’s Exotic and Legendary offerings for June 24, 2022, until June 28, 2022, when he will once again leave Destiny 2 for the week.

Random weekly Exotic weapon

Weapon Barrel Magazine Trait Stock
Merciless Chambered Compensator Extended Mag Impetus Fitted Stock

Weekly Exotic armor

Armor Mobility Resilience Recovery Discipline Intellect Strength Total
Gwinsin Vest (Hunter Chest) 9 21 6 2 11 18 67
Citan's Ramparts (Titan Gauntlets) 9 14 7 14 13 2 59
Eye of Another World (Warlock Helmet) 21 2 12 7 2 21 65

Weekly Legendary weapons

Weapon Barrel Magazine Trait Perk Masterwork
Gnawing Hunger Extended Barrel/Polygonal Rifling Alloyed Magazine/Flared Magwell Zen Moment Rampage Stability
Seventh Seraph VY-7 Extended Barrel/Hammer-Forged Rifling Extended Mag/Flared Magwell Fourth Time's the Charm Vorpal Weapon Accuracy
Eternal Blazon Signal MS5/Jolt PS Alloy Magazine/Light Mag Killing Wind One for All Stability
Toil and Trouble Smallbore/Full Choke Assault Mag/Tactical Mag Full Auto Trigger System Rampage Reload Speed
Far Future Extended Barrel/Small Bore Accurized Rounds/Appended Mag Auto-Loading Holster Multikill Clip Stability
Tarantula Arrowhead Brake/Smallbore Ionized Battery/Projection Fuse Field Prep Box Breathing Charge Time
Stars in Shadow Extended Barrel/Smallbore Appended Mag/Flared Magwell Pulse Monitor/Grave Robber Elemental Capacitor Stability

Legendary Hunter armor

Armor Mobility Resilience Recovery Discipline Intellect Strength Total
The Took Offense (Gauntlets) 12 6 9 2 17 9 55
The Took Offense (Chest Armor) 14 16 2 7 7 19 64
The Took Offense (Cloak) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A
The Took Offense (Helmet) 2 12 14 10 19 2 59
The Took Offense (Leg Armor) 2 10 22 9 12 8 63

Legendary Warlock armor

Armor Mobility Resilience Recovery Discipline Intellect Strength Total
Xenos Vale IV (Gauntlets) 16 2 9 9 1 20 58
Xenos Vale IV (Chest Armor) 22 2 2 9 22 2 59
Xenos Vale Bond N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A
Xenos Vale IV (Helmet) 2 2 22 8 19 2 55
Xenos Vale IV (Leg Armor) 16 2 14 9 15 7 63

Legendary Titan armor

Armor Mobility Resilience Recovery Discipline Intellect Strength Total
The Shelter in Place (Gauntlets) 12 2 17 19 10 2 62
The Shelter in Place (Chest Armor) 6 16 12 16 2 12 64
Mark of Shelter N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A
The Shelter in Place (Helmet) 10 18 2 13 2 14 59
The Shelter in Place (Leg Armor) 7 17 7 7 13 9 60

Static weekly Exotic weapons

Weapon Barrel Magazine Trait Stock
Dead Man's Tale Full Bore Light Mag Fourth Time's the Charm Fitted Stock
Hawkmoon Corkscrew Rifling Alloy Magazine Moving Target Smooth Grip

What should you buy?

We've highlighted items that you should buy from each table. This should help you focus on the things that you'll want to add to your Collections. You should also buy any Exotic armor or weapons you don't already own, regardless of class. That goes for any Legendary weapons or amor as well. You should always be filling out your Collections. Destiny 2 is a game about loot, Guardian. Get all the loot. If you're short on currency, we've got a guide on how to farm Legendary Shards, and you have several days to do so before Xur leaves for another week.

Once you're done with Xur, be sure to visit our Destiny 2 strategy guide. It's the best place on the internet to get your Destiny 2 guide information for quests, Masterworks, god rolls, and more.

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He is known for his guide writing and, unsettlingly enough, enjoys grinding out in-depth collectible articles. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his guides.

Hello, Meet Lola