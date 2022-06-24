Best deals from the GameStop Pro Days 2022 sale Here are the best deals on games, accessories, and technology from GameStop Pro Days.

GameStop Pro Days is a recurring sale event at the retailer that sees price slashes on an array of different products. Available exclusively to Pro Members, GameStop Pro Days 2022 will take place from June 24-25, 2022. Let’s take a look at the best deals on games, tech, and accessories at GameStop Pro Days.

Best deals from the GameStop Pro Days 2022 sale

Here are some of the best deals we found from the official listing for GameStop Pro Days 2022.

Games

There are a variety of games on sale for GameStop Pro members across Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch.

Nintendo Switch

Super Mario Party - $29.99

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $39.99

NBA 2K22 - $19.99

Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $26.99

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition - $19.93

Overcooked! All You Can Eat - $24.99

Destroy All Humans! - $19.99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - $39.99

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time - $29.99

Xbox

Far Cry 6 [Xbox Series X/S] - $14.99

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [Series X/S] - $39.99

Resident Evil Village [Xbox Series X/S] - $29.99

Cyberpunk 2077 [Xbox One] - $18.99

NBA 2K22 [Xbox Series X/S] - $9.99

It Takes Two [Xbox One] - $19.99

Back 4 Blood [Xbox Series X/S] - $15.16

PlayStation

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [PS5] - $39.99

Far Cry 6 [PS4/PS5] - $14.99

Resident Evil Village [PS4/PS5] - $29.99

Cyberpunk 2077 [PS4] - $19.99

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate [PS4/PS5] - $19.99

PC hardware and accessories

Samsung 28-in Odyssey G70A UHD 3840x2160 144Hz Gaming Monitor - $599.99

MSI NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ventus GPU - $399.99

Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel - $179.99

Bose QuietComfort 35 Gaming Headset - $219.99

Razer Viper Wireless Gaming Mouse - $74.99

Razer Huntsman RGB keyboard - $59.99

Lenovo IdeaPad 15.6-in Gaming Laptop - $499.97

Xbox Series X Controller - $49

Those are the best deals that we found in the GameStop Pro Days 2022 sale. There are also discounts on various clothing, collectibles, and toys. We encourage you to dig into the sale listings to see if there’s something for you. For everything going on in the world of GameStop, stick with Shacknews.