Summer Games Done Quick 2022 returns in-person & online this weekend With its first return to physical form in quite some time, SGDQ 2022 is set to feature runs of games like Elden Run and Tunic this weekend.

It’s a big weekend coming up for the Games Done Quick crew and all speedrunners involved. Summer Games Done Quick 2022 (SGDQ 2022) is set to take place, marking the first return to a physical event for the charity speedrunning marathon since early 2020. Much like many organizations and events, Games Done Quick pivoted to a remote online event to keep organizers and participants safe. With the return of SGDQ 2022 to a physical event, it will be fun to see speedrunners and organizers attempting to get back to the usual fun of clearing entire games as they raise money for charity.

Summer Games Done Quick 2022 is set to return on June 26, 2022, as announced earlier this year. While it might be a little intimidating to return to a physical event, the organizers behind SGDQ 2022 have put a full set of COVID-19-related regulations and restrictions in place to keep attendees and staff safe, including required documented proof of COVID-19 vaccination signed off by official authorities. Other usual features such as panels and the board game room will not be present for this year’s event to attempt to maintain caution.

Notable inclusions on the Summer Games Done Quick 2022 agenda include runs of Tunic and Elden Ring as the action kicks off to support Doctors Without Borders next week. [Image via Finji]

This will be the first physical event for the Games Done Quick crew since Awesome Games Done Quick 2020. It was later that same year that the organizers canceled a physical Summer Games Done Quick and pivoted online. The group has been continuing with online versions of ADGQ and SDGQ through 2021 and 2022 with Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 putting up another record-setting run of donations to the Prevent Cancer Foundation.

With Summer Games Done Quick 2022 set to feature Elden Ring and Tunic speedruns among so many more, as well as benefiting Doctors Without Borders, we hope all involved have a fun and safe upcoming week. Tune into the Games Done Quick Twitch channel as the action kicks off on June 26!