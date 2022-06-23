Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! - Episode 70 We're back to catch up on everything new in the world of film and television news!

It's been three whole weeks since we've had a proper episode of Pop! Goes the Culture! Thankfully, the hiatus is over! Join hosts Donovan and Greg as they catch up on all the movie and TV news they missed in June.

Episode 70 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1:00 p.m. PT/ 4:00 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s Pop! Goes the Culture!:

Consider this to be a bit of a catch up episode for PGTC. We'll be talking about some of the biggest stories of the month, even if they happened prior to this week. That includes the first Black Adam trailer, as well as the news that Neve Campbell will not return as Sidney Prescott for Scream 6.

We appreciate your support by tuning into our show each and every week. If you’re looking for a way to show even more support for our livestreaming efforts at Shacknews, you can use your free monthly Prime Gaming subscription via Amazon Prime.

Find your seats and silence your phones, It’s time for episode 70 of Pop! Goes the Culture!