ShackStream: Surviving on the open sea in Raft 1.0

This week, Jan will head into the unknown with nothing more than a hook, a tiny raft, and a well-honed sense of survival.
Jan Ole Peek
2

Game releases are coming in almost as hot and fast as the summer temperatures, and this week, Jan will leave behind the comfort of race car and airplane cockpits and instead brave the dangers of a wide open ocean in Raft. After spending more than four years in early access, Redbeet Interactive finally released version 1.0 to the public just a few days ago. In Raft, Jan will attempt to survive and perhaps even thrive through the use of scavenging and building up a mansion on the water. Or at least he'll try not to get eaten by sharks. No promises, though!

The crafting system in particular has received major updates over the past few years, and Jan is excited to see what he can build. He'll also be joined by a fellow castaway, so we'll get a glimpse at how well multiplayer works, too. Plus, it's always nice to not have to out swim the shark, but just your pal, right?

We hope that you'll join us at 6 p.m. PT on our Twitch channel to enjoy this look at Raft 1.0. Don't forget that you can purchase future flight destinations with Shack Points, which can be earned by hanging out with us every Thursday night, or by watching our other streams. If you'd like to influence an upcoming flight, be sure to tune in and grow those Shack Points!

You can join Jan tonight at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. If you can't make it tonight, don't fret; Shack Air flies every Thursday evening between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. PT/9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Want to support the work we're doing? Make sure you do it for Shacknews and subscribe with your Prime Gaming sub to help support the show!

SEO & Technical Consultant
Jan has been playing video games for nearly 30 years and been a passionate geek for the better part of his life. When he's not grinding his way through Destiny in search of further lore, he can often be found neck deep in source code of various apps and websites. Feel free to ask him about whether or not Guardians are actually evil or not, and whether or not he'll give you some free SEO tech tips. You can follow him on Twitter @ChalkOne.

