ShackStream: Big Team Building in TMNT: Shredder's Revenge - Episode 21 Join the Shack Staff as we throw down against Splinter and the Foot Clan on in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge.

It’s that time of the week that we all eagerly anticipate: Big Team Building time. Today we have a special departure from the usual Halo Infinite slog and into something a bit more lighthearted, something that will fill all of us with fond memories: TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge. You can watch the fun unfold over on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Big Team Building TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge livestream is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET on June 23, 2022. You can watch the excitement unfold using the video embed above or by visiting us directly on the Shacknews Twitch channel where you can engage in the chat and give us your best Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles lore.

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge released on June 16 to rave reviews. Our own TJ Denzer praised the game’s ability to bring retro gaming to a modern era as well as the deep cuts into the lore that hardcore fans will appreciate it. Beyond that, the fantastic soundtrack and combo system elevate the experience to new levels. In Denzer’s own words, “This might just be the ultimate intersection of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fandom and beat ’em up arcade style.”

