ShackStream: Big Team Building in TMNT: Shredder's Revenge - Episode 21

Join the Shack Staff as we throw down against Splinter and the Foot Clan on in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge.
It’s that time of the week that we all eagerly anticipate: Big Team Building time. Today we have a special departure from the usual Halo Infinite slog and into something a bit more lighthearted, something that will fill all of us with fond memories: TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge. You can watch the fun unfold over on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Big Team Building TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge livestream is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET on June 23, 2022. You can watch the excitement unfold using the video embed above or by visiting us directly on the Shacknews Twitch channel where you can engage in the chat and give us your best Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles lore.

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge released on June 16 to rave reviews. Our own TJ Denzer praised the game’s ability to bring retro gaming to a modern era as well as the deep cuts into the lore that hardcore fans will appreciate it. Beyond that, the fantastic soundtrack and combo system elevate the experience to new levels. In Denzer’s own words, “This might just be the ultimate intersection of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fandom and beat ’em up arcade style.”

We’d always like to take an opportunity to thank our many supporters. Whether you’re lurking in the background, engaging in chat, or a mixture of the two, we thank you for your continued viewing. If you would like to do it for Shacknews and help us further, be sure to hit that follow button and even subscribe to the channel. You can get a free monthly sub by linking your Amazon Prime to Twitch.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

