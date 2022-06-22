Evening Reading - June 22, 2022

It’s time once again on this lovely Wednesday evening for everyone’s favorite daily wrap-up… Evening Reading! For those who might be new to our nightly Evening Reading features, they’re a way for you to quickly recap all the news and top shelf Shacknews content posted during the day. Additionally, they contain a number of fun finds from the net as a spicy little bonus. With that out of the way, it’s time now to pull up a chair, get comfy, and join us for tonight’s Evening Reading!

Scenery To Soak Up

haters gonna hate. great lake’s gonna great. pic.twitter.com/lSXpKFz43W — NE Ohio Regional Sewer District (@neorsd) June 22, 2022

What I wouldn't give to soak up some of that scenery right now, honestly.

Wholesome

The world could use some more baby elephant cuteness.

Radioactive Spider Farm

What could possibly go wrong? pic.twitter.com/YPWH7xUn87 — No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) June 20, 2022

Spider farm, spider farm, radioactive spider farm... 🎶

Summer Solstice

A day late here, but happy Summer solstice!

Gotta Catch The Dot

Keeping little Sprigatito entertained.

I'd 100% Play That

This New Resident Evil VILLAGE DLC looks promising #ResidentEvil pic.twitter.com/oCcCD9NmPo — MattTheMarvel x BHd (@MattTheMarvel) June 17, 2022

Seriously, I would love a wrestling game comprised of video game villains. Someone should make one.

Oatmeal?

What is oatmeal, why is oatmeal... where... is oatmeal?

And now, a quick haiku

Hey you over there!

Go get yourself a quick snack.

I think you earned it. pic.twitter.com/6pcVD9NIPm — Chef Mike Haracz 🥓🍔🍕🍟 (@Mike_Haracz) June 22, 2022

Well dang, now I want a snack.

More Music Stuff

Because I can never resist sharing music here in Evening Reading... here are some nostalgic tracks that bring me back to being an awkward little goth metalhead weirdo back in high school, starting with Cradle of Filth.

Lamb of God

Lamb of God tracks are always a blast to play on guitar.

Slipknot

Can't forget classic Slipknot goodness and lyrics like... "I push my fingers into my eyes."

Yes, I Like(d) Creed

Say what you will about Creed, but the group had some bangers back in the day. Also, given the recent release of The Quarry which includes the likes of actor David Arquette, you may find it interesting (or weird) that you can also see him in this Creed music video.

Alright, let’s turn it over to Chatty now. Have you found anything fun or interesting on the net you’d like to share with us? How are you doing in general, are you getting enough sleep and drinking enough water? Comment and let us know!