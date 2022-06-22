Call of the Wild: The Angler is an upcoming open world fishing game From the makers of TheHunter: Call of the Wild comes a new fishing adventure you can enjoy alone, or co-op with up to 12 players.

Developer Expansive Worlds has gotten pretty good at delivering naturalistic settings in which players can engage in the virtual rigors of hunting, but the dev’s next title is trading firearms for fishing poles. From the folks that brought us TheHunter: Call of the Wild comes Call of the Wild: The Angler: an open world fishing game in which players use the best bait, poles, and practice to try to catch and reel in the big ones of various lakes and waterfronts.

Expansive Worlds shared the first look at Call of the Wild: The Angler in a reveal trailer posted on the developer’s YouTube channel. It would appear that Call of the Wild: The Angler will invite players to a massive natural land in which they can drive around and find their favorite fishing holes. From there, players can go out on a variety of boats, or fish from docks and banks, and cast their lines from a wide array of fishing gear and tackle to try to catch the best water critters they can reel in.

The Call of the Wild: The Angler’s trailer description reveals a few more details about the game. Reportedly, not only will players be able to explore The Angler in a solitary fishing adventure, but you’ll be able to join up with friends on the same map as well. The Angler will allow for up to 12 players to play co-op in a single instance. That means you can bring quite a few friends along for the ride in this fishing adventure.

Call of the Wild: The Angler looks as though it's going to be quite the immersive open world fishing experience.

Call of the Wild: The Angler will be coming to PC later this year via Steam, Epic Games Store, and the Microsoft Store, and consoles at a later date. It doesn’t have a concrete release date at this time, but it can be wishlisted now. We do love ourselves a good hunting or fishing game here at Shacknews, so stay tuned for further updates as they become available.