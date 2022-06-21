How to change your instrument in Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master! From drums to fart noises, there are a variety of fun instruments to play around with in Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master!

If you’ve been enjoying Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master! through services like Xbox Game Pass, you may find yourself wondering the answer to a few specific game-related questions. High among these… how to change your instrument.

To help make the process as quick and painless as possible, we’ve put together a quick guide to show you where to go to change your instrument in Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master!

How to change your instrument in Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master!

You can buy different instrument sounds by spending 300 Coins in the Shop section of Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master!



In Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master! you’re able to purchase different instrument sounds from the Shop using Coins earned in-game. Instrument options on offer include a wealth of fun sounds from conga drums all the way to humorous fart noises.

Whenever you purchase a new instrument from the Shop, you’re given the option to immediately set that instrument as your default. In doing so, every song you load up and play will automatically use that instrument.

With that in mind, you can technically change your instrument via the Shop, but you’ll need to spend Coins on an instrument in order to make the swap. To avoid overspending Coins on instruments you may not want or need, a better way to change your default instrument can be found within the Options menu for each playable song.

Specifically, when you select a song and are viewing the "Select Difficulty" screen, you can open up an Options menu (using the Menu button on Xbox) and adjust things like the speed that notes move at — for example, increasing to 2x speed — and can also change your instrument.

Before selecting a difficulty, press the Menu button on Xbox to open up song Options which include changing your instrument.



The song Options menu is the only way to change your instrument in Taiko no Tatsujin as the ability isn’t included in the game’s other "Customization" section where you can swap things like outfits or name plates. It’d be convenient if you could also swap instruments there, but unfortunately you can’t.

So again, to change your instrument in Taiko no Tatsujin, you’ll first need to select a song. Then, before selecting a difficulty and loading into the song, open the Options menu and look for the section at the top of the Options list where you can toggle between the different instruments you’ve acquired.

