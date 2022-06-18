Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Retail Therapy Ep.8: Pokemon Mystery Bags

Today we've got two massive mystery bags of Pokemon cards to dig through on another awesome episode of Retail Therapy!

Blake Morse
What do we do after bringing you an E6 filled with epic interviews, trailers, and musical performances? We wind down into a three-day weekend with a little Retail Therapy. Today, Blake, Rod, and Greg are diving into two massive mystery bags filled with Pokemon and Yu-Gi-Oh trading cards that were gifted to Blake by one of his band mates. And as an extra-special bonus we’ve got a copy of Mega Man Wily Wars from our friends at Retro-Bit to pop open! What’s in the bags? Will they contain massive amounts of rare cards or will it be a bust full of commons? Only way to find out and that’s tune into today’s show and catch all that action!

We’ll be going live at 12pm PT/3pm ET over on the official Shacknews Twitch channel. You can tune in there if you want to be able to chat with us as we go through the mystery bags. Or, if you’d prefer, you can stay right here and catch all the action in the embed below, but you won’t be able to chat with us. No matter how you choose to watch it should be good times today.

We can’t thank you all enough for your continued support of all our content. If you feel like going that extra mile for us, you can always give us a follow or sub over on our Twitch channel. And if you happen to have Amazon Prime you can even connect your Twitch account for a free sub each month. Why not use it for Shacknews? Regardless of what you decide to do, we hope you enjoy today’s show as well as all our other shows and have a great weekend!

Blake has been writing and making videos about pop-culture and games for over 10 years now. Although he'd probably prefer you thought of him as a musician and listened to his band, www.cartoonviolencemusic.com. If you see him on the street, buy him a taco or something. Follow him on twitter @ProfRobot

