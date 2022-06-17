Amazon leaked research suggests it could run out of US workers by 2024 Internal research that was leaked from Amazon suggests it is burning workers out enough that it may run out of US workers to hire by 2024.

Amazon has long been under the microscope for various issues regarding the way it treats its employees for years. Stories in the past have suggested major union busting by Amazon and situations such as workers having to keep pee bottles on hand due to lack of restroom breaks. It may very well be having a cumulative effect on the company too. Recently leaked internal research from Amazon alleges that the company believes it is burning out workers enough that it may run out of US workers to hire by 2024.

The apparent leaked research at Amazon was shared in a recent report from Vox. According to the supposed leak, Amazon has determined that if burnout continues as it has, the company could run out of US workers to staff its warehouses by around 2024. This research also established that Amazon has several avenues it could use to try to delay the worker shortage. Among those are raising wages for all workers and increasing overall warehouse automation. However, it would seem that the company is concerned about depletion of its workforce.

Amazon has long been caught up in various stories regarding difficulty and issues in its workplaces. Some of the more intense stories include allegations of denial of restroom breaks, forcing some employees to keep “pee bottles” on hand for relief. More recent allegations suggested that Amazon was discriminating against pregnant and disabled workers. The company also got in trouble for hosting anti-union ads on Twitch without streamers’ consent. The compiling amount of workplace issues at Amazon seems to be growing and having an effect on the company’s ability to find and keep workers.

It remains to be seen if Amazon can overcome this issue, but if its forecasts are correct, it could mean trouble for Amazon’s employment efforts in the coming years. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story for further updates.