Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Weekend Console Download Deals for June 17: More Xbox Deals Unlocked

The Xbox Deals Unlocked sale continues and is joined by new Publisher Series Spotlight deals.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

Xbox has continued to unlock deals throughout the past week. The Deals Unlocked sale continues, offering up some of the best first and third-party Xbox titles. Catch up on games like Halo Infinite, Sea of Thieves, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and many more. Plus, check out what's available through the Publisher Spotlight Series. The best from Ubisoft, Annapurna Interactive, and many more are up right now. That even includes a pretty hefty discount on The King of Fighters 15.

Elsewhere, PlayStation is continuing its Double Discounts and PlayStation Indies sales. Over at Nintendo, the best of Monster Hunter is available right now and that includes Monster Hunter Rise, which you might want to pick up before the big Sunbreak expansion hits in just a few weeks. If you're looking for something a little more relaxing, you can also dive into Stardew Valley for free if you're a Nintendo Switch Online member.

Weekend Console Download Deals: Free Stardew Valley week

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola