Weekend Console Download Deals for June 17: More Xbox Deals Unlocked

Xbox has continued to unlock deals throughout the past week. The Deals Unlocked sale continues, offering up some of the best first and third-party Xbox titles. Catch up on games like Halo Infinite, Sea of Thieves, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and many more. Plus, check out what's available through the Publisher Spotlight Series. The best from Ubisoft, Annapurna Interactive, and many more are up right now. That even includes a pretty hefty discount on The King of Fighters 15.
Elsewhere, PlayStation is continuing its Double Discounts and PlayStation Indies sales. Over at Nintendo, the best of Monster Hunter is available right now and that includes Monster Hunter Rise, which you might want to pick up before the big Sunbreak expansion hits in just a few weeks. If you're looking for something a little more relaxing, you can also dive into Stardew Valley for free if you're a Nintendo Switch Online member.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Aven Colony - FREE!
- Project Highrise: Architect's Edition - FREE!
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story - $19.49 (35% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Insurgency: Sandstorm - $23.99 (40% off)
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Tell Me Why - FREE for Pride Month
- Deals Unlocked
- Halo Infinite (Campaign) [Xbox Series X] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Forza Horizon 5 [Xbox Series X] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Sea of Thieves [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection [Xbox Series X] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator GOTY Edition [Xbox Series X] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Psychonauts 2 [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [Xbox Series X] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Next-Level Edition [Xbox Series X] - $55.99 (20% off)
- WWE 2K22 [Xbox Series X] - $52.49 (25% off)
- MLB The Show 22 [Xbox Series X] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Xbox Series X] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (60% off)
- OlliOlli World [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Riders Republic [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Tales of Arise [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition [Xbox Series X] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Back 4 Blood [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Battlefield 2042 [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- It Takes Two [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil: Village [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dead by Daylight [Xbox Series X] - $11.99 (60% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl - $19.99 (60% off)
- DOOM Eternal [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Diablo Prime Evil Collection - $35.99 (40% off)
- Diablo 3: Eternal Collection - $19.79 (67% off)
- Lost in Random - $14.99 (50% off)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps - $9.89 (67% off)
- Fallout 76 - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $19.99 (60% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition - $29.99 (75% off)
- Rare Replay - $7.49 (75% off)
- Quake [Xbox Series X] - $4.99 (50% off)
- Publisher Spotlight Series
- The King of Fighters 15 [Xbox Series X] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $47.99 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Back 4 Blood Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $49.99 (50% off)
- Riders Republic Gold Edition [Xbox Series X] - $39.99 (60% off)
- Chorus [Xbox Series X] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition [Xbox Series X] - $31.99 (60% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dolmen [Xbox Series X] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered [Xbox Series X] - $9.99 (75% off)
- A Memoir Blue - $5.99 (25% off)
- The Artful Escape - $13.39 (33% off)
- Twelve Minutes - $14.99 (40% off)
- Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition - $25.99 (35% off)
- Ashen Definitive Edition - $14.39 (70% off)
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Tales of Arise [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- PlayStation Indies
- Psychonauts 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Concrete Genie - $14.99 (50% off)
- Nobody Saves the World [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One [PS5/PS4] - $24.74 (45% off)
- OlliOlli World: Rad Edition [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (20% off)
- Cuphead - $13.99 (30% off)
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story - $19.49 (35% off)
- Dawn of the Monsters [PS5/PS4] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Aztech: Forgotten Gods [PS5] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Death's Door - $12.99 (35% off)
- The Forgotten City [PS5/PS4] - $19.49 (35% off)
- The Medium [PS5] - $32.49 (35% off)
- Skater XL - $29.99 (25% off)
- Griftlands - $13.39 (33% off)
- Lake [PS5/PS4] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Ion Fury - $8.49 (66% off)
- Wasteland 3 Colorado Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $23.99 (40% off)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 - $7.49 (50% off)
- Coffee Talk - $4.89 (65% off)
- Wreckfest PlayStation 5 Version [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Double Discounts (PS Plus members receive double the discounts shown here)
- Battlfield 2042 [PS5/PS4] - $52.49 (25% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $62.99 (10% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $66.99 (33% off)
- Persona 5 Royal Deluxe Edition - $45.49 (35% off)
- Bloodborne - $13.99 (30% off)
- Lost Judgment [PS5/PS4] - $44.99 (25% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $32.39 (19% off)
- Resident Evil Village Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $55.99 (20% off)
- DOOM Eternal [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition [PS5] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $69.99 (30% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Bugsnax [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Biomutant - $44.99 (25% off)
- Fallout 76 - $24.79 (38% off)
- Samurai Shodown - $38.99 (35% off)
- GRIS - $11.89 (30% off)
- Games Under $15
- Virtua Fighter 4: Ultimate Showdown (w/DLC) - $11.99 (60% off)
- Dreams - $7.99 (60% off)
- Until Dawn - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tearaway Unfolded - $9.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Origins - $8.99 (85% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $14.99 (75% off)
- Sonic Forces - $9.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $9.99 (75% off)
- Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom - $8.99 (85% off)
- Family Feud - $9.89 (67% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes Complete Edition - $8.99 (70% off)
- Titanfall 2 - $3.99 (80% off)
- Oxenfree - $3.99 (60% off)
- Infinite Minigolf - $4.49 (70% off)
- Uno - $3.99 (60% off)
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour - $4.99 (75% off)
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- God of War - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
Nintendo Switch
- Stardew Valley - $11.99 (20% off) (FREE WEEK FOR NSO MEMBERS until 6/20)
- Nobody Saves the World - $19.99 (20% off)
- OlliOlli World - $19.99 (33% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors - $39.59 (34% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Cloud Version - $29.99 (50% off)
- Spiritfarer - $9.89 (67% off)
- Monster Hunter Franchise Sale
- Monster Hunter Rise - $30.59 (49% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - $29.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate - $11.99 (70% off)
- Shadowrun Trilogy - $29.99 (25% off)
- Dead by Daylight Ultimate Edition - $48.99 (30% off)
- Zorya: The Celestial Sisters - $9.99 (60% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat - $19.99 (50% off)
- Mighty Goose - $9.95 (50% off)
- MotoGP 22 - $23.99 (40% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed - $19.99 (60% off)
- Narita Boy - $9.99 (60% off)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy - $32.49 (35% off)
- Chex Quest HD - $2.49 (50% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Super Edition - $27.49 (45% off)
- Arise: A Simple Story Definitive Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Solitaire Conspiracy - $2.39 (80% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
