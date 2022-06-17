How to register for Overwatch 2 Beta Here's how you can sign up for the Overwatch 2 Beta.

Overwatch 2 is the latest iteration of Blizzard’s iconic first-person shooter. With sights now set on an October launch, fans will have the opportunity to go hands-on with the game prior to its official release. A beta will be taking place later this month, showing off some of Overwatch 2’s new maps and characters. If you’re interested in checking it out for yourself, we can show you how to register for the Overwatch 2 Beta.

How to register for Overwatch 2 Beta

To sign up for the Overwatch 2 Beta, head to the Overwatch website. Click on the button that says “request beta access.” You’ll then be prompted to select which platform you’d like to play the game on. The Overwatch 2 Beta will be available on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC via Battle.Net. If you’re playing on PlayStation, you’ll have to specify which region you’re in. Once you sign in, you’re officially registered for the beta.

Registering for the Overwatch 2 Beta does not guarantee access. Blizzard will be going through and choosing which players to let in, so we strongly advise you keep a close eye on your email for when you potentially receive the email confirming your admission.

The Overwatch 2 Beta will begin on June 28, 2022. It will introduce players to the game’s newest Hero, Junker Queen. Players will also get a look at fresh redesigns for existing characters, as well as the new Paraíso map. It will also feature Overwatch 2’s new Push game mode and 5v5 format.

That’s how you can sign up for the Overwatch 2 Beta. It won’t be long until players start getting access, so you’ll want to throw your name into the hat. For more Overwatch 2 coverage, stick with us here on Shacknews.