Shacknews E6 2022: Redout 2 developer interview 34BigThings stopped by Shacknews E6 to discuss its arcade racer Redout 2.

Redout 2 is a new arcade racer that’s a throwback to classics like F-Zero. Launching this week for Xbox one, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5, and PC, developer 34BigThings visited Shacknews E6 to talk all things Redout 2.

Giuseppe Franchion is the game director on Redout 2 and sat down with the Shacknews team for a special E6 segment. During the interview, the developer talked about the development of Redout 2. This includes the lessons learned from the first game, as well as the inspiration that the team took from iconic arcade racers of the past.

“We definitely appreciated the positives of Redout and we wanted to build on that,” Franchion said. He says the team was grateful that audiences and critics understood the stylish approach that the team took to the first Redout game. He also shared that one of their goals with Redout 2 was to make gameplay even faster than before. Players can now stack boosts, and will also receive a temporary boost when landing. He goes on to speak about how games like F-Zero and Wipeout inspired the design of Redout 2’s vehicles and tracks.

The Redout 2 developer interview was featured on the final day of Shacknews E6 2022. If you weren’t able to watch it live, the VOD has been posted to the Shacknews YouTube channel for your viewing pleasure. There, you can also find our full library of E6 content, including exclusive reveals, interviews, and panels.