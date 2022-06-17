Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Shacknews E6 2022: Redout 2 developer interview

34BigThings stopped by Shacknews E6 to discuss its arcade racer Redout 2.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
2

Redout 2 is a new arcade racer that’s a throwback to classics like F-Zero. Launching this week for Xbox one, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5, and PC, developer 34BigThings visited Shacknews E6 to talk all things Redout 2.

Giuseppe Franchion is the game director on Redout 2 and sat down with the Shacknews team for a special E6 segment. During the interview, the developer talked about the development of Redout 2. This includes the lessons learned from the first game, as well as the inspiration that the team took from iconic arcade racers of the past.

“We definitely appreciated the positives of Redout and we wanted to build on that,” Franchion said. He says the team was grateful that audiences and critics understood the stylish approach that the team took to the first Redout game. He also shared that one of their goals with Redout 2 was to make gameplay even faster than before. Players can now stack boosts, and will also receive a temporary boost when landing. He goes on to speak about how games like F-Zero and Wipeout inspired the design of Redout 2’s vehicles and tracks.

The Redout 2 developer interview was featured on the final day of Shacknews E6 2022. If you weren’t able to watch it live, the VOD has been posted to the Shacknews YouTube channel for your viewing pleasure. There, you can also find our full library of E6 content, including exclusive reveals, interviews, and panels.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola