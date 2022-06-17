Xur's location & wares for June 17, 2022 - Destiny 2 The Agent of the Nine is back and ready to sell you his Exotic goodies in Destiny 2.

Xur has arrived in Destiny 2 once again and we have his exact location and all the wonderful Exotics he’s selling. We’ll even break down what you should buy and give you some strategies for making purchasing decisions if you’re short on Legendary Shards. Let’s get rolling.

Xur’s location for Friday, June 17, 2022

Xur is located on Nessus in the Watcher's Grave region. When you spawn in at Watcher's Grave, jump on your Sparrow and ride forward a short distance. Xur will be standing up in a huge tree, and you'll likely see a bunch of Sparrows at the base of the tree from your fellow Guardians.

What Xur’s selling for Friday, June 17, 2022

Below you'll find a breakdown of what Xur's selling in terms of Exotic armor and weapons:

Crimson (Hand Cannon)

Gemini Jester (Leg Armor)

Mobility - 18 Resilience - 14 Recovery - 2 Discipline - 16 Intellect - 2 Strength - 13 Total - 65

Aeon Safe (Gauntlets) Mobility - 9 Resilience - 4 Recovery - 19 Discipline - 7 Intellect - 13 Strength - 9 Total - 61

Vesper of Radius (Chest Armor) Mobility - 7 Resilience - 9 Recovery - 16 Discipline - 2 Intellect - 18 Strength - 9 Total - 61



If you’re not sure what’s good or bad, you should always buy the armor piece for your main class if you don’t already own it, and the Exotic weapon if you don’t own that. If those are part of your Collections, buy anything you don’t own. It doesn’t matter if you want it or not. You never know when you’ll need a certain Exotic armor piece or fire up a new class. You can buy it and dismantle it, then pull it from your Collections later if you ever have use for it. Finally, you should weigh what Xur is selling against what you already own in terms of stats, then buy what’s he’s offering if it’s better than your current roll.

Guardians should also buy Xur’s Exotic Engram. This will provide you an item you do not already own, for the class that you are visiting Xur with. If you own everything, it will drop something you already have, but it can be rolled with higher stats, so it’s worth buying this to see if you can upgrade a piece of your Exotic armor in the chase for the perfect build.

Of course, Xur also sells Legendary items that you may want to grab, but for that we’re going to turn to Esoterickk. Check out his one-minute video embedded above for a fantastic breakdown on what Xur’s got to offer from a Legendary perspective. If you need some extra cash to go shopping today, check out our guide on how to farm Legendary Shards.

Now that you know Xur’s location today, and what Xur’s selling, hit up our Destiny 2 strategy guide for more help with all things related to being a Guardian in 2022.