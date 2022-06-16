Evening Reading - June 16, 2022

Welcome to the end of Thursday, June 16, Shackers. We’ve had another day-long blast bringing you a tidal wave of incredible exclusive content, but now it’s nighttime in America. We’re closing up shop and invite you to join us as we close out another day of posting with the latest edition of Evening Reading. Join us, won’t you?

Look at this cat’s “hoodie”

Very proud kitty. You look good in your… uh… hoodie.

Strive to have as much drip as Gengar

this the best pokemon entrance ever pic.twitter.com/e8zFjWwage — Out of Context Pokemon (@OoCPokemon) June 15, 2022

Still one of the coolest Pokemon, and an original at that.

Trying to make Sonic Frontiers look like a Sonic game

erm….. fixed sonic frontiers! pic.twitter.com/4d24pHydub — funny internet cartoon person (@irlkumatora) June 16, 2022

Just some lush color would be nice. The cartoon sound effects fit, though.

CD Projekt knows good open world games

Game recognizes good game. Good on CDPR for knowing the truth.

Concepting non-solutions to traffic jams

It’s funny that we go out of our way to design rich people workarounds to traffic jams instead of… you know… fixing traffic jams.

Yep…

Elon Musk takes on a capybara in court

Personally, I’ve seen how flimsy Musk is in most things. I’m going with the capybara, whatever its case is.

We could all use some supportive Kiryu

Ken just needs the right kind of support.#StreetFighter pic.twitter.com/dTHKYMgJpE — 🍡 イーサン 🍡 Comms in progress! (@kujikawaii) June 16, 2022

He might be a bad ass, but he’s got a heart of gold, and that’s just what Mr. Masters needs right now.

