Evening Reading - June 16, 2022

June 16
In Case You Missed It At Shacknews…
- Retail Therapy with Limited Run Games: Retro Gaming special
- System Shock remake devs talk ongoing development & fan feedback
- Have a Nice Death developer interview
- FGC panel with special guests Alex Jebailey & TheHadou
- Superfuse interview on its hack-and-slash action and deep tech tree
- Dome Keeper interview on resource mining and survival
- Flat Eye interview on blending a management sim with narrative-driven gameplay
- Cassette Beasts interview on collectible monsters and Fusion System
- Marvel Snap team talks design, art, and more
- Dragon's Dogma 2 is now in development
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part Two titled Rebirth, launches next winter
And now… Other stuff from The Internet!!!
Look at this cat’s “hoodie”
June 16, 2022
Very proud kitty. You look good in your… uh… hoodie.
Strive to have as much drip as Gengar
this the best pokemon entrance ever pic.twitter.com/e8zFjWwage— Out of Context Pokemon (@OoCPokemon) June 15, 2022
Still one of the coolest Pokemon, and an original at that.
Trying to make Sonic Frontiers look like a Sonic game
erm….. fixed sonic frontiers! pic.twitter.com/4d24pHydub— funny internet cartoon person (@irlkumatora) June 16, 2022
Just some lush color would be nice. The cartoon sound effects fit, though.
CD Projekt knows good open world games
Game recognizes good game. Good on CDPR for knowing the truth.
Concepting non-solutions to traffic jams
The future is coming...pic.twitter.com/BlfwKQdFs0— Figen (@TheFigen) June 15, 2022
It’s funny that we go out of our way to design rich people workarounds to traffic jams instead of… you know… fixing traffic jams.
June 16, 2022
Yep…
Elon Musk takes on a capybara in court
June 16, 2022
Personally, I’ve seen how flimsy Musk is in most things. I’m going with the capybara, whatever its case is.
We could all use some supportive Kiryu
Ken just needs the right kind of support.#StreetFighter pic.twitter.com/dTHKYMgJpE— 🍡 イーサン 🍡 Comms in progress! (@kujikawaii) June 16, 2022
He might be a bad ass, but he’s got a heart of gold, and that’s just what Mr. Masters needs right now.
