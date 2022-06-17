11 bit studios teases 'dark RPG' Project Vitriol 11 bit studios has provided the first details about an ambitious new game.

11 bit studios may have just revealed The Alters as its next game during the recent PC Gaming Show, but the studio is already looking ahead at what’s coming down the line. The studio has teased its next game, which it described as a "dark, esoteric RPG." While the game has yet to be officially titled, it's currently being referred to as Project Vitriol.

11 bit released a brief teaser video for Project Vitriol, which is being made in collaboration with Fool’s Theory. We don’t see much, but we do get a look at one of the game’s characters, along with some ominous narration and imagery that fits the dark tone previously described.

“Our game is a deep, morally ambiguous narrative-driven RPG,” said Jakub Rokosz, CEO/Project Lead at Fool’s Theory. “But let me unveil a bit of the real essence: the game is about the esoteric side of reality, that dark part of the world that most of us don't see and are not aware of. But the darkness—it is there, lurking behind every corner. It watches us closely from the shadows, and whether we know it or not, takes its toll, making sure we’re going to have a debt to pay. [Vitriol’s] story begins in a place and time where reality, folklore, energy and mysticism met together in a melting pot: early XX century Warsaw, under imperial Russian tsardom. Global reveal of Project Vitriol coming this summer!”

It won’t be long until 11 bit studios reveals the full game, as that’s planned for this summer. As mentioned up top, 11 bit studios recently announced The Alters as its next game. For future updates on what the 11 bit studios team is cooking up, Shacknews has you covered!